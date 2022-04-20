Ministry satisfied Christchurch's St George's hospital met criteria for $3.5m Covid-19 wage subsidy payment

Officials are satisfied St George’s Hospital met criteria for a claim of $3.5 million in Covid-19 wage subsidies

The private Christchurch hospital, which is exempt from income tax as a registered charity, increased its revenue by $5.5m in the last financial year – from $65.4m in 2020 to $71m in 2021, according to its financial statement.

Additional pre-payment checks were made for large employers as part of the wage subsidy application process, Ministry of Social Development group general manager client service support George van Ooyen said.

“This included seeking verification that they have met or will meet the required revenue decline.

“The ministry undertook these additional checks for St George’s Hospital and was satisfied the key eligibility criteria was met prior to payment being made.”

Overall revenue, or profits made after receiving the subsidy, “is not relevant to an employer’s eligibility to receive the wage subsidy at the time of their application”.

Businesses were not required to repay the money if they met the criteria, although some have, including large, profitable companies such as Briscoe, lines company Vector, and The Warehouse Group.

As of April 8, $794m in voluntary and requested wage subsidy repayments had been made.

“We are encouraged that a number of businesses that claimed the wage subsidy have voluntarily refunded money because their situation changed,” van Ooyen said.

On Tuesday, Stuff asked St George’s if the private hospital would repay the wage subsidies it received, given the increased annual revenue for 2021 financial year.

A public relations company acting for the hospital said St George’s chief executive Blair Roxborough would respond on Thursday.

The hospital received $2.9m in wage subsidies for 477 employees in the first round of the scheme, which was available to employers financially affected by the pandemic from March 27 to June 9, 2020.

Employers could access the subsidy if their actual or predicted revenue had dropped by 30% as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak when compared to the same period the year before, the Ministry of Social Development says.

The hospital then received $568,540 for 526 employees under the second round of the scheme in August to September 2021. The second round required a drop of at least 40% in revenue “over any consecutive 14-day period between 17 and 31 August 2021 (inclusive), due to the effects of alert level 4 or 3”.

St George’s, which is considering whether to end a contract for publicly-funded birthing and post-natal services, has come under criticism for receiving the wage subsidy, while posting an over-all surplus for the financial year ending March 2021.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Dr Michael Gousmett, a charities expert, says it is wrong for St George’s Hospital to claim $3.5m in Covid-19 wage subsidies.

University of Canterbury adjunct fellow in the department of accounting and information systems Dr Michael Gousmett​ said he believed St George’s had “morally abused the system” by claiming the wage subsidy.

Gousmett said the 2021 financial statement showed an increase in medical consultant costs of $400,000 and $2m in employee costs over the period.

“These guys were running a business as usual situation during the pandemic, that’s clear. And yet they got a $3.5m handout from the Government which they should not have got.”