'Fully entitled': St George's private hospital defends $3.5m wage subsidies

A private hospital which has come under attack for “morally abusing” the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme says it was “fully entitled to receive it”.

Christchurch’s St George’s Hospital received $3.5 million in two Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes, in 2020 and 2021.

The hospital recorded an increase of $5m in revenue for the year ending March 31, 2021 but the Ministry of Social Development was satisfied it had met the criteria for the subsidies.

Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough said in a statement on Thursday the subsidies were part of a Ministry of Health initiative, approved within the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund Foundational Package “ensuring public and private hospital capacity, capability, resources and staff to support the nationwide Covid-19 response”.

St George's Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough says the hospital was "fully entitled" to receive $3.5m in wage subsidies.

“St George’s Hospital met every Ministry of Social Development requirement for the wage subsidy and was fully entitled to receive it,” Roxborough said.

He said during the pandemic “St George’s Hospital maintained its readiness of total capacity, including access to intensive care services and ventilation equipment”.



The Government has spent around $18 billion on supporting businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic with the wage subsidy scheme.

University of Canterbury adjunct fellow in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems Dr Michael Gousmett​ believed St George’s had “morally abused the system” by claiming the wage subsidy.

In addition, he remained sceptical the entity – a charitable trust and incorporated society – was eligible for the subsidies, based on his assessment of financial statements.

Ministry of Social Development group general manager client service support George van Ooyen said additional pre-payment checks were made for large employers as part of the wage subsidy application process, including St George’s Hospital.

“The ministry undertook these additional checks for St George’s Hospital and was satisfied the key eligibility criteria was met prior to payment being made.”

For the 2020 subsidy of $2.9m for 477 employees, St George’s had to show an actual or predicted drop of 30% in revenue for a 30-day period as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak when compared to the same period the year before.

For the 2021 subsidy of $568,540 for 526 employees the hospital had to show a drop of 40% in revenue for a 14-day period as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak when compared to the same period the year before.

In addition to this, companies applying for the wage subsidy needed to “have taken active steps to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19”, including drawing from cash reserves, making an insurance claim, and “proactively engaging with your bank”, according to the MSD website information.

Gousmett said many companies that were “cash rich” had been able to get through the pandemic without claiming a wage subsidy.

“This is a cash rich organisation that had the ability to carry on operating during the pandemic without the need for taxpayer support given their revenue increased, given they got $4.9m in bequests during the pandemic year.

“So I still argue that morally they were not entitled to it.”