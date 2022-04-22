Kindergarten teacher takes on alcohol giant over Smirnoff vodka ad - and wins

Raawiri (David) Ratuu is the lead claimant in a Waitangi Tribunal claim that alleges the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 has failed to protect Māori from alcohol-related harm.

Laurie Forde was at home watching the popular game show Taskmaster on a wet Saturday in February, when an ad for the vodka giant Smirnoff “100 days, 100 ways” kept appearing.

Incensed at what she saw as the blatant encouragement to drink a different vodka cocktail each day, the Wellington student and part-time kindergarten teacher wrote a complaint to the Advertising Standards Association (ASA).

“I’m sick of alcohol companies using any opportunity to glamorise drinking while it hurts a lot of people, families, the community.”

The 29-year-old has been alcohol-free for over two years and describes her previous drinking as “problematic” – but she knows she’s not alone.

In February, her parked car was smashed by a drunk driver.

On Wednesday, she learned her complaint had been upheld.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff 29-year-old student Laurie Forde made a complaint about a Smirnoff advertisement on TVNZ on demand.

A majority of the ASA complaints board agreed viewers would mainly see the ad as promoting the different ways Smirnoff could be used, but also how frequently they could drink it, “inviting the consumer to try a new cocktail each day for 100 days of the challenge”.

The six-second-long advertisement by Lion New Zealand for Smirnoff vodka aired on TVNZ OnDemand, showed a cocktail in between the words "100 days" and "100 ways", with the image of the cocktail switching to another type of cocktail, to the rhythm of music.

The final shot shows a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and the words "we see #purepotential" and "follow @smirnoffnz".

Forde said she was happy with the decision, but alcohol companies found to have breached the ASA guidelines should be fined. Ultimately, she wanted to see legislation to ban alcohol advertising.

“Advertising isn’t the be-all and end-all of curing society’s ills, but I just don’t think having it shoved in our faces that it’s a great thing to do...when it has such an ugly effect on society.”

Supplied/Stuff The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld a complaint about an advertisement for Smirnoff vodka promoting the campaign "100 days, 100 ways".

The ASA decision, released on Friday, said a minority of the board said consumers would see it as mainly about the versatility of the product.

The combination of versatility and frequency in the advertisement meant it did not support responsible consumption of alcohol, a majority of the board found.

Consumers were likely to register the 100 ways and 100 days in equal measure, the decision statement said.

Forde said she was compelled to make the complaint after seeing the ad in early February because it was “so blatant in its implication”.

In her complaint she said the ad ran “with an implication their product being consumed in 100 ways over 100 days was exciting”, which she found problematic.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Complainant Laurie Forde said she wants to see the ASA equipped with more “teeth” to regulate advertising of alcohol.

“There is clear evidence of negative health, personal and social issues around habitual drinking of alcohol. It is harmful to have messaging promoting such high levels of alcohol consumption.”

The Ministry of Health recommends abstaining from alcohol at least two days a week and also states no amount of alcohol consumed can be deemed safe.

“Smirnoff’s wilful disregard of the health of New Zealanders is evident, and it is dangerous,” Forde said in her complaint.

Lion New Zealand strongly refuted the complaint and defended its advertisement in a submission to the board but in a statement to Stuff on Friday accepted the company had breached the standards.

“The advertisement does not in any way portray: (a) heavy or frequent consumption of alcohol; or (b) daily or regular consumption as healthy or safe.”

The company said the ad promoted the versatility of the product “and there is no suggestion that the consumer should consume alcohol every day for 100 days or that such consumption is healthy or safe”.

Lion New Zealand took aim at Forde, implying she had not used “common sense”.

“While we...have sympathy for the complainant's specific circumstances, there has to be a degree of common sense applied on behalf of viewers of advertisements shown during adult-content television...”

On Friday, a spokesperson for Lion New Zealand said the company accepted the decision.

“We take our obligations to responsible marketing very seriously and apologise to consumers for the ad.”

They said the intention of the ad was to highlight versatility of the product.

“We appreciate that this context was unclear in the six-second ad, where several beverages were shown.”