First-time mother asked to leave hospital three hours after giving birth

Three hours after having her first child, Kayla Wiggins was asked to leave Christchurch Women's Hospital and make the 1 hour, 15-minute trip home to Ashburton.

An out-of-town mother pleaded with hospital staff to stay after being told to leave in the middle of the night, just over three hours after giving birth.

Ashburton woman Kayla Wiggins arrived at Christchurch Women’s Hospital (CWH) with her husband Luke on January 7 and gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Connor, at 11.39pm the following day.

Wiggins had intended to give birth at the Ashburton Maternity Unit but was advised by her community midwife to travel to CWH – about a 1 hour, 15-minute drive – as she was concerned she could not feel her baby moving.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kayla Wiggins, with Connor, 4 months, was told she needed to leave Christchurch Women’s Hospital three hours after giving birth.

A majority of births in the Canterbury region – more than 5500 each year – take place at the large secondary and tertiary hospital “designed for women with complex maternity needs which require specialist multidisciplinary care”, the Canterbury District Health Board website says.

Wiggins said her experience at the hospital, where she had labour induced, was sub-optimal and being asked to leave so early was “scary”.

In addition to being asked to leave at 3am, Wiggins said staff ignored her husband, who was forced to sleep on the hospital floor, she was not provided water or gluten-free food, a device used to record the baby’s heart-beat was covered in blood, and she was given no advice about how to bottle-feed her baby.

Wiggins complained to the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) after hearing of similar experiences from other women.

“Part of me just wanted to brush it under the carpet and move on...but then I realised there will be other young first-time mums out there and…it was scary, so I thought the right thing to do was to make a complaint and follow the processes.”

In the year ending March 31, 2022 there were 46 complaints about postnatal care at CWH, director of midwifery Norma Campbell said.

In the two years prior, there were 26 and 44 complaints, respectively.

In a letter responding to Wiggins’ complaint, CWH charge midwife birthing suite Sonya Matthews acknowledged the items she had mentioned and in most cases offered an apology.

“It is distressing to hear that your husband was never acknowledged. He was/is an integral part of your labour and birth and your essential support person.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kayla Wiggins, with Connor, 4 months, says she and her husband were lucky they received support in Ashburton.

Matthews stopped short of apologising for the request to leave hospital at 3am.

“The intention was not to send you back to Ashburton at 3am as the request had been made by the neonatal team for you to stay until the morning.”

Wiggins said at about 2.30am, hospital staff told her they could leave for Ashburton at 3am.

She told her community midwife, who had come to the birth from Ashburton, they didn’t feel comfortable driving the one-and-a-half-hour-long trip.

“Obviously I’d just had a baby and Luke hadn’t slept well for three days.....and they wanted us to drive.”

Wiggins said her community midwife asked the hospital neonatal unit to request the family stay for a few more hours.

The couple stayed in the birthing suite for another five hours and left about 8.30am, driving to the Ashburton Maternity Unit, where they stayed for one night.

Wiggins said CWH staff gave her a bottle of formula for Connor but no advice about how much she should feed him.

“We were very, very lucky because of the support we received in Ashburton.

“If we hadn’t had that support, and we’d come straight home, I think it would have been a whole different scenario.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Connor, 4 months, was born at Christchurch Women’s Hospital on January 8.

According to the CDHB service specification, a woman’s community midwife determines when they are ready for discharge.

“The lead maternity carer will identify reasons for a postnatal stay greater than 48 hours.”

These reasons include “breastfeeding problems, post-operative recovery, ongoing medical problems, psychological problems, babies with special needs, geographical isolation, women who need to gain confidence in caring for their baby”.

New Zealand College of Midwives Canterbury/West Coast region chair Jin McRobbie said for women with no medical complications, postnatal care was not provided at CWH.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch Hospital and Christchurch Women’s Hospital (to right). A woman has complained about her treatment at CWH after she and her husband were asked to leave at 3am, about three hours after giving birth.

“It doesn’t happen because they don’t have the room to be keeping well women and well babies for 48 hours, they don’t have the room, and they don’t have the staffing.”

Women with low risk pregnancies who deliver at CWH can be transferred to a primary birthing unit for postnatal care, if a bed is available, and, in the case of the rural units, are able to travel. These include units at Rangiora, Lincoln or St George’s Maternity Hospital, in Christchurch.

McRobbie said if a woman could not go to a primary birthing unit, their community midwife would provide postnatal care, but this would not be the same.

“At a primary birthing unit you have a midwife available 24 hours of the day to help you with anything you need – and in particular breastfeeding – but obviously a community midwife can’t be at the call of a bell 24 hours a day.”

St George’s is the only primary birthing unit in Christchurch, and has reduced capacity for postnatal transfers from CWH from 10 to five beds.

Chief executive Blair Roxborough said this week, the number of beds available for women transferring “is subject to safe staffing rosters”.

The facility is considering the future of its maternity unit, including publicly funded birthing and postnatal care provided under a contract with the CDHB.

CDHB Director of maternity Norma Campbell said all CDHB primary birthing units “are currently taking women in labour and continuing their postnatal care”, including CWH.

“The numbers of available postnatal beds fluctuates on an hourly basis depending on arrivals and discharges.”​