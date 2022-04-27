Six-hour waits at Palmerston North Hospital ED become normal

People are waiting longer than six hours to be admitted or released, with some giving up and leaving before they are seen.

The Omicron outbreak has contributed to making wait times at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department worse than ever.

More than half of the 833 patients who presented last week, some 55%, had to wait more than six hours to be admitted to the wards or discharged.

The target is for no more than 5% to wait more than six hours.

There were 116 people, about 14.5%, who gave up on the wait and left without being dealt with, MidCentral acute and elective services operations executive Lyn Horgan said.

READ MORE:

* 24-hour wait for hospital bed highlights urgency for ED upgrade

* More than one in 10 emergency department patients do not wait

* More than 1000 emergency patients in Palmerston North sent back to general practice



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Covid-19 is increasing wait times at Palmerston North Hospital.

While Covid-19 played a part in extending waiting times, Horgan said there were underlying issues which were the focus of a new pilot programme with the Ministry of Health.

Dealing with patients in the ED had been more time-consuming because of Covid-19, with each patient having to do a rapid antigen test (RAT).

The number of staff away because they were sick with Covid-19 or were isolating had been “significant”.

Recruitment, both nationally and internationally, had been restricted by Covid-19.

The number of people arriving at the emergency department was not far different to recent experience, with almost 4000 people presenting each month.

But Horgan said the numbers alone did not reflect the complex and acute needs of many of the patients.

“Our wait times are also impacted by our ability to move patients into acute beds.

“This is significantly limited at the moment with one ward being dedicated for Covid-19 patients and their isolation needs,” Horgan said.

Freeing up in-patient beds was also slowed down by the need for Covid-19 clearance before discharge, and ensuring there were home or isolation supports in place before people could be discharged to the community. That took extra time and work.

But Horgan said not all problems could be blamed on Covid-19.

“We do recognise the need to learn and adapt.”

The pilot programme with the ministry aimed to identify and deal with barriers that slowed down admission, including access to diagnostic tests, and overcoming delays in discharges.

The plan included increasing allied health support, including at the weekends, to help ensure support was in place for rehabilitation enabling discharge.

An increased package of temporary services by remote means would be available over extended hours and at weekends.

A new full-time, dedicated “patient at risk” nurse would focus on patients whose condition was deteriorating and ensure earlier intervention.

There was also a full-time patient flow nurse whose job was to identify and resolve bottlenecks in patient flow.

Another nurse would work with patients with complex needs who needed a lot of co-ordination and management to enable their discharge.

An equity co-ordinator working in partnership with Pae Ora Paiaka Hauora Māori would start work in May.

Horgan said as well as improving staffing, work was continuing on extending the physical building.

The extensions would include a new acute medical unit of 20 beds, up from the current 15, and the emergency day of admissions unit with 10 beds, up from the current six.

The buildings were expected to be in use by the end of the year.

Horgan said the community could help to relieve the pressures by keeping ED for emergencies only.

For other concerns, people could contact Healthline, local general practices, or the after hours and weekend services at The Palms and City Doctors.