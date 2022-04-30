Houses are still mouldy, damp and cold, despite healthy home standards, survey shows

About 28,000 homes in New Zealand are always damp and always have visible mould, a report says.

Rental homes are no warmer while mould and damp are worse since the healthy home standards were introduced, say tenants in a Government-commissioned survey.

Advocates and tenants have called for licensed inspectors to ensure standards are met, but the Government says it has no plans to do this.

The Government’s healthy homes standards, which set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties, became law on July 1, 2019.

However, exemptions mean many rental homes are still making their tenants sick and damaging belongings, as was the case for Dunedin PhD candidate Andre Mason.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams said there is no plan to improve the healthy home standards.

Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams​ was asked if it was acceptable a home could meet the standards, yet cause health issues and damage to property for tenants, and if not what the Government would do about it.

Williams said work was not planned to improve the standards, while the cost of introducing licensed inspectors would outweigh the benefits.

Green Party rental spokesperson and MP for Auckland Central, Chlöe Swarbrick​, said improving the standards was necessary, but impossible to enforce without licensed inspectors.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Andre Mason, a PhD student from Dunedin, finds it hard to believe his mouldy flat could have met the healthy homes standard.

Without the need for licensed inspectors, anyone, including the property owners themselves, can claim a property meets the standards. They can also decide if their home is exempt from meeting a standard.

The Government does not keep track of which homes meet or are exempt from the standard, or why.

“You're not accountable if you're not counting,” said Swarbrick.

However, the Government commissioned an annual survey of renters and landlords by Colmar Brunton, the results of which found damp and mould was worsening, and revealed discrepancies between what renters and landlords reported.

Andre Mason/Supplied Despite running a dehumidifier 24/7, Mason discovered his bed base and mattress had become mouldy.

According to the 2021 survey released on Thursday, 57% of 1600 surveyed renters said there was a problem with dampness or mould, a 2% increase on 2020.

Renters’ ability to heat and/or keep warm in the winter remained the same: 55% have a problem.

However, more than one in five of the 1000 landlords surveyed admitted the main living room in their rental property did not have appropriate heating.

In 2020, less than two-thirds of landlords surveyed (63%) said the property’s main living room could be heated to a comfortable temperature. This had increased in 2021 to more than three-quarters (76%).

Dunedin PhD candidate Andre Mason​ went to the tenancy tribunal in March over the damp and mould in a flat he rented in 2021.

The self-contained concrete flat was the bottom of a two-storey home in a hilly suburb known for getting little sun, meaning Mason expected to rely on a dehumidifier to keep it dry.

But even with the dehumidifier running nearly 24/7, as well as the frequent wiping down of windowsills, walls and visible mould, the issues prevailed.

By the end of the year, Mason had been sent to the emergency department, needed several doctor appointments, and had thousands of dollars worth of damage to clothes and furniture. He'd documented everything, including a letter of support from his doctor, who believed his difficulty breathing and chest pains could be damp and mould-related. Mason’s health recovered after moving to a new home.

Andre Mason/Supplied Andre Mason took this photo in December of mould around where his shoes once were, despite it having been treated for mould four months earlier.

“I genuinely thought with it being called a ‘healthy home standard’ I had a case,” he said.

The tribunal dismissed his case, saying because the flat met the healthy home standards, and because the landlord responded to mould concerns when they were raised, they had met their obligations.

The home's standard had been assessed by an external company, but Mason said he was denied a copy of the report, which would include parts of the house that were exempt from the standards, and why.

Harcourts declined to comment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Swarbrick said the Government couldn't be held accountable if they weren’t keeping track of compliance.

The Sustainability Trust's Fair Energy manager, Phil Squire ​and Swarbrick both said flats could meet the standards yet continue causing problems for multiple reasons. Firstly, the standards were a bare minimum, but secondly because anyone could sign off on a property being a healthy home.

The onus was on tenants to pay for their own inspection and prove otherwise.

Swarbrick, who advocated for a rental warrant of fitness, a Green Party policy, said renters should not have to live in an unfit house, just as workers should not have to drive an unfit car.

It was a human right, she said.

In 2019, when then-Housing Minister Phil Twyford​ launched the new standards, he said there were nearly 600,000 households living in rental properties of poor quality.

On Thursday, Williams said the Government did not keep track of how many rental properties met or were exempt from the standards.

Sage Burke​, student support manager at the Otago University Students’ Association, said he had not noticed a change in the number of students reporting damp or mouldy flats in Dunedin since the standards were introduced.

He said, although some landlords went above and beyond to look after their properties, “part of the problem, particularly in Dunedin, is the type of housing stock”.

Many North Dunedin flats were old and built with techniques and material which did not allow for easy access to insulate, for example. So “the healthy home standards don't do anything”, he said.