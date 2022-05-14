Giving birth can be traumatic - who checks on mothers?

Kate Hicks speaks about creating Birth Trauma Aotearoa Trust to advocate for parents who have been through a traumatic birth.

Up to one in three women experience mental trauma after giving birth, but overloaded maternal mental health services mean they are often left to fend for themselves. Cecile Meier reports.

Lyla Hughes is almost 4, but her mother’s emotions are still raw as she recounts her daughter’s birth.

Erin Hughes sobs as she talks about waiting six hours to hold Lyla for the first time after she was born via emergency C-section.

That was the hardest part, she says. Harder than having a surgeon rummage through her belly to extract a stuck Lyla, harder than having a premature baby and harder than fighting to get breastfeeding going.

Hughes was 33 weeks pregnant when baby Lyla stopped moving.

READ MORE:

* I wrote this while having an epidural

* Ashleigh's traumatic birth: 'I lost who I was going to be as a mother'

* C-section scars can be psychological too: 'What did I do wrong?'



Supplied Erin Hughes doing skin-to-skin with daughter Lyla after a difficult birth.

The doctor at Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital heard Lyla’s faint and erratic heartbeat, but discovered Hughes had severe pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening condition for pregnant people.

Her blood pressure was so high that she may not have survived going into labour. And every time she had a contraction, Lyla’s heart rate dropped. Hughes’ waters broke while she was waiting for the helicopter which would take her to Southland Hospital.

Husband Craig had to make a mad dash, driving about two-and-a-half hours to Invercargill to make it in time for the birth.

Supplied Erin Hughes meeting daughter Lyla for the first time after a traumatic birth and a six-hour wait.

When Hughes landed, she was told she needed an emergency C-section. Hughes, who was scared of medical procedures and dreamt of a natural birth, was in denial. She told her husband as he rushed in the door she was not having it.

C-sections are usually straightforward but Lyla was stuck in an unusual position. The doctors tried to get her out using forceps and ventouse until a surgeon put his whole arm inside Hughes to twist Lyla and get her out.

Lyla, who needed help breathing, was whisked to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu). She weighed four-and-a-half pounds (2.05 kilograms).

“I was on so many drugs I didn't comprehend that she was born,” Hughes says.

Supplied Baby Lyla, born at 33.5 weeks, weighing four-and-a-half pounds.

After the doctors took out the placenta, Hughes’ blood pressure was still skyrocketing, and she was shaking. The intensive care unit was full, so Erin was assigned a 24-hour nurse on the maternity ward.

Bedridden, hooked to machines and catheters, she was desperate to hold her baby. Her whole bed was wheeled to Nicu to finally meet Lyla for the first time, six hours after her birth.

“The room was hot, and the drugs were making me extremely hot, so my husband had to pour ice cubes on my head.”

When the family returned home to a rural town near Queenstown after a seven-night stay under intensive care for Hughes and a 21-day stint in Nicu for Lyla, Hughes was in shock. Her family and midwife were supportive, but Hughes received no specific mental health checks after the birth.

Supplied Erin Hughes and baby Lyla finally home after a 21-day stay in Nicu.

Hughes was so anxious she would not leave the house for days and would not let anyone take Lyla away from her. Still, she pressed on in a blur of sleep deprivation, nipple pain and mountains of nappies.

“Looking back now, knowing what I went through I can’t understand how I wasn’t basically in the system as someone who would have been prone to PTSD.

“I am not sure how it got missed that I had an emergency C-section, I was severely ill and had a prem baby. I wasn't checked on enough. I was the one who had to ask for it and I didn’t know what I was asking for.”

It was only when Lyla was four months that it all came crashing down on Hughes during a Plunket visit. When the scale revealed Lyla had not gained weight in a month, Hughes broke down in tears.

Lullaby Grace Photography/Steph Reid Lyla Hughes is now a healthy 3.5-year-old and a big sister to Flyn, now six months old.

Hughes had fought hard to breastfeed Lyla exclusively. When her supply dried up, it was like losing the last thread of control she had.

The Plunket nurse referred Hughes to a paediatrician and maternal mental health services. A mental health professional came to visit Hughes and talked through the birth and said to ring if she needed help again. But even then, if felt like the focus was on helping Lyla gain weight, rather than her mother’s wellbeing.

Supplied Erin and Craig Hughes hike Rob Roy Glacier with daughter Lyla (3.5) and son Flyn.

In the end, it was in a mums support group that Hughes found the help she needed. She has since trained to become a peer supporter too. But it was only when she was pregnant with her second child, just over two years after Lyla’s birth, that she understood the depth of her trauma.

“I was terrified of having another baby. I did a lot of work to try to heal from Lyla’s birth and prepare for my son’s birth.”

Despite having another C-section with baby Flyn, Hughes had a positive, healing experience.

“The trauma and what happens never goes away, but I have better tools to deal with it.”

Hughes’ experience is not uncommon.

Up to one in three people who give birth experience birth trauma, according to overseas research.

LENA LAM/Stuff Māori mothers are more likely to experience distress during and after pregnancy, according to a new report.

Not much is known about its prevalence in Aotearoa, but a report released by the Helen Clark Foundation in April found that perinatal distress in Aotearoa is widespread, complex and linked to systemic inequities.

According to the report, perinatal distress is more common for Māori, Pacific and Asian birthing parents, but in all cases, Māori were more likely to experience symptoms than non-Māori.

Auckland University PhD student Ally Bijl-Brown is researching birth trauma for her thesis. She interviewed 16 women in 2020 about their experience giving birth in Aoteaora – many were traumatised.

Supplied Auckland University PhD student Ally Bijl-Brown is researching birth trauma as part of her thesis.

In the medical community, birth trauma is often considered to be a physical injury. In the psychology field, it could be not being listened to, respected, or communicated with, she says. The women she interviewed often had both.

“A lot of the women I spoke to perceived that this was often an issue with understaffing or burn out, rather than blaming hospital staff or midwives.

“Some mentioned that if staff members had just spent a little more time checking that they were OK, or asking if they had questions, it would have made all the difference,” Bijl-Brown said.

Trauma is subjective. Some women will have life-threatening births and go on to be fine, while others may have what looks like a straightforward birth and experience distress.

Clinical psychologist and co-director of the clinical psychology training programme at Auckland University Dr Sue Cowie says understaffed and overworked maternity services mean women giving birth don’t always get the care they deserve.

Supplied Clinical psychologist and co-director of the clinical psychology training programme at Auckland University Dr Sue Cowie.

A rise in interventions such as emergency C-sections and inductions due to women being older when they give birth also contributes to the risk of physical and psychological trauma.

Women can experience severe distress for several years after giving birth if left unchecked. Their partners, who often feel like powerless bystanders during traumatic births, can also experience distress.

Birth trauma can trigger distress, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Symptoms include tearfulness, anxiety, avoiding certain things like going out or separating from their infant, nightmares and flashbacks.

But too often mothers do not realise they are experiencing PTSD symptoms because no-one has acknowledged that they had a traumatic birth. Underfunded maternal mental health services only see the most severe cases, leaving the rest to fend for themselves.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kate Hicks created My Birth Story and Birth Trauma Aotearoa after a traumatic birth six years ago.

Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa (Pada),​ a charity that provides training for healthcare providers, said in April maternal mental health was in a “very dire” state. Extended wait lists meant women were often denied access to services until they became suicidal.

Birth trauma can impact on breastfeeding, bonding with the baby and cause fear of future births.

The Helen Clark report recommended that ACC extend its cover to mental injuries from birth trauma. A current amendment bill is extending cover to birth injuries such as tears and uterine prolapse, but it does not include mental trauma.

“You can go and play a sport and injure yourself and instantly get all the support you need,” Birth Trauma Aotearoa founder Kate Hicks says.

“But you give birth, sustain an injury, and you've got to fight tooth and nail to get that support while trying to heal, caring for an infant, and not getting any sleep.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kate Hicks is advocating for more funding and research into preventing and treating birth trauma.

Hicks has heard hundreds of stories since she created My Birth Story six years ago, after going through a traumatic birth herself. Hicks felt wobbly for months after having an emergency C-section and having her baby taken to Nicu. Yet she could not find any information or support for what she was experiencing.

She started a website sharing local resources, and it has snowballed into an advocacy group over the years, fuelled by her own money and time, and the help of volunteers.

While some birth trauma is created by poor care, some trauma “just happens”, even with five-star care, she says.

“No matter the cause of the trauma, it’s important for people to remember that it’s not their fault and that they need and deserve support.”

Hicks says the trust is not here to vilify maternity professionals – it pushes for more funding for the sector.

Birth Trauma Aotearoa is calling for women to receive at least three physical and three psychological support sessions after giving birth, with the option for more if needed. It also wants to see more research on birth trauma done in New Zealand.

Cowie says midwives and GPs need to be trained in recognising birth trauma, so it’s picked up early. Even handing out a brochure mentioning the potential mental health impact of a complicated birth could help start a conversation, she says.

“Most women want to tell their story. Just telling it and having somebody hear it and acknowledge what they have been through can be really helpful.”

A big part of Bijl-Brown’s research is looking at the impossible and contradictory societal expectations placed on mothers.

“Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay, and it’s okay to just be doing ‘well enough’,” she says.

“A message from many of my participants was ‘it gets better’.”

People can donate to Birth Trauma Aotearoa through its Givealittle page.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Aotearoa has a full list of support services, including locally, on its website

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)