Terminal diagnosis but focused on love and adventures

Sara Cohen created Hākinakina after struggling to find stylish swimwear that would cover her radiation burns.

Sara Cohen has stage four cancer. But she doesn’t want to be called a victim.

On the contrary, she plans on changing the messaging around terminal illness – that it’s possible to live and thrive post diagnosis.

Cohen is the owner of a swimwear brand called Hākinakina, and is running a promotion and giveaway on Instagram this week teaming up with four other New Zealand made and owned, ethically and sustainably focused brands.

She said to get this support from these businesses – The Āma Life, Vilo Eyewear, Stoked NZ and Chia Sisters – really showed “the nature of who we are as Kiwis”.

The goal was to try and raise awareness and funds for Cohen to “try and stay well and ahead of the cancer” for as long as she possibly could.

Originally from the UK, Cohen was told in April last year that she had stage four cancer. She went online looking for messages of hope, but “came up short”.

It's not the first time she has faced this struggle. In 2015 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She did a year of treatment, and thought she had left the disease behind her.

Cohen launched Hakinakina, an eco UPF 50+ Sun Protection Swimwear brand, in July 2020. But in April last year, Cohen received the news that her breast cancer had metastasised to her bones and lungs.

In the early days of being diagnosed, she said, there was “so much fear and anxiety”. It was a tough period, but she made the conscious decision to be positive.

“I think you have to believe that you can beat it, and you have to believe that you can live and thrive for a long, long time.

“Because what's the alternative, really? I don't think I would be able to get out of bed in the morning if I believed any other way.

“Living with cancer isn’t an easy journey,” she said, “and there's no point sugarcoating that. But it does become easier, in a sense, the grief ebbs away, and life gets back to normal, a new normal.”

Sara Cohen’s swimsuits are made from recycled plastic bottles. The brand reduces waste by releasing small collections a few times a year, and aims hold as little stock as is commercially viable, producing to demand instead.

Terminal cancer is a subject that many don’t know how to broach. Because her last few scans have been good, people erroneously assumed she was in remission.

“I think people don't understand that stage four is something that for essential purposes is incurable. It's an uncomfortable subject ... a lot of people don't know what to say, which is totally understandable.”

Cohen is taking an “integrated” approach to her cancer treatment, which she is happy for people to ask her about privately.

She is focused on “building a life that isn't just about cancer, that is about doing things”, with her business, her partner and friends.

She shares her experiences openly and honestly online, and wants to create a global space that uplifts others – “because if we can't yet cure this disease, we sure as hell can support and inspire the men and women living with it, and give them the tools and inspiration to thrive with it”.

Cohen keeps busy doing things that bring joy and make her happy.

Water features in a lot of that time: surf skiing, stand up paddling, and swimming. On land, she loves yoga, walking and camping – soaking up New Zealand’s spectacular natural environment.

Her diagnosis, she said, “makes everything more precious”.

“You get as much joy as you can out of everything, and sometimes it's the little things that bring you joy as much as big things.

“I have a very lofty goal of living with this forever, you know, treating it as a chronic disease and living with it for a very, very long time. So I will do everything I can to achieve that.”