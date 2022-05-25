Elderly and disabled impacted by home help cuts

Richmond resident Andy Tatnell is upset his Nurse Maude home care hours have been cut by 45 minutes a day.

Some elderly and disabled people in the Nelson region have had their home help reduced or stopped as the sector struggles with short-staffing and the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of those affected, Richmond man Andy Tatnell, 77, is upset his Nurse Maude home care time has been slashed by 45 minutes a day.

“I thought as you get older you needed more bloody care,” Tatnell said.

“I think it stinks.”

Nelson Marlborough Health said the combination of Omicron in the community and a reduced workforce in the home support services sector meant the health board’s two providers it contracted in Nelson, Nurse Maude and Access Community Health, had to prioritise support services which were essential to keeping people safe at home.

This meant some housework services had been reduced or ceased, the number of support visits had been reduced, or in some cases there had been a change to the support worker and/or time and frequency that clients received a service, said Cathy O’Malley, Nelson Marlborough Health’s general manager for strategy, primary and community.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Alice Olynsma, a healthcare assistant at Ballarat Rest Home, says care and support workers deserve fair pay.

She said the reduced workforce was a result of some workers deciding to leave the sector because of a Covid-19 vaccination mandate, which came into effect in November.

Clients and their whānau had been advised by the two home support service providers that no change would occur without clinical input and prior discussion. Any changes to clients services were being reviewed every three months or earlier if required, O’Malley said.

Tatnell is visited four times a day by Nurse Maude carers at his apartment at Arvida Oakwoods retirement village in Richmond. Up until last month they spent a total of two hours and 35 minutes with him each day, but that had now been reduced to one hour and 50 minutes.

The carers helped Tatnell, who was unable to stand or walk unaided, with a range of tasks, such as making meals, showering, dressing, laundry, emptying and restrapping his catheter bag, and making his bed.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Andy Tatnell says the reduction in his home help time means his carers aren’t even allowed to make him a fresh cup of tea during their brief lunch and afternoon visits.

However, the cuts meant his carers, who did a brilliant job, were under pressure and had such a short allocated time with him at the lunch and afternoon visits – which had each been reduced to 10 minutes – that they weren’t even allowed to make him a fresh cup of coffee, he said.

Tatnell felt his concerns were being ignored by the organisation’s management. He said his case manager had suggested carers could make him a flask of coffee, but that was no good because “my fingers are knackered”.

“I’m after help for me, and I’m after help for all those who don’t know how to stand up for themselves, and trust me there’s a hell of a lot,” Tatnell said.

“I’m quite happy to lose 15 minutes but not the 45. That’s impossible.”

Tatnell’s advocate had written to the Health and Disability Commissioner on his behalf about his concerns, and he was awaiting a reply. He was also hoping for a reassessment of his home care hours by Nelson Marlborough Health.

O’Malley said she would not comment on an individual’s care, but that community support providers were ensuring the care needs of clients were regularly assessed and met.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack confirmed her office had been providing support to Tatnell, and had queried the decision to reduce his hours with Nurse Maude, and whether a Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) had been completed for him to determine his time allocation.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack says she’s trying to meet with Nurse Maude over cuts to home help hours.

She said her office had also contacted Nurse Maude on previous occasions, after receiving reports from other constituents that their home help hours were being cut.

“Unfortunately, after initially agreeing to meet, Nurse Maude then changed their mind,” Boyack said.

“I have again written to Nurse Maude requesting a meeting.”

Nurse Maude marketing general manager Sue Sutherland said Nurse Maude regularly reviewed the care it provided to make sure everyone was getting the right level of support. She said Nurse Maude was currently working with Tatnell and his advocate to address his concerns.