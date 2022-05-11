Calls for Health Minister to release final report from Pharmac review

Health Minister Andrew Little is facing calls to release the final report from a review of Pharmac.

The Independent Pharmac Review Panel’s final report has not yet been released, though the Government has received it.

An interim report, released last year, found the strategy of the drug-buying agency disadvantaged Māori, Pasifika, disabled people and those with rare disorders. Other findings included an excessive focus on containing costs and “opaque” decision-making.

Little said at the time he expected to receive the final report by February 28.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says the report is following normal processes, and the Government is preparing its response to it.

READ MORE:

* Critics blame diabetes deaths on Pharmac taking years to fund new drug

* Pharmac review: Māori, Pasifika and disabled disadvantaged by medicine-buying agency

* Family says choice is life in Australia or death waiting for Pharmac



Myeloma NZ chief executive Dr Ken Romeril​ said the report was being “buried”.

“We know there are problems with Pharmac, we know there are problems with transparency and dialogue, and the report is very likely to be critical, so why aren’t we allowed to see it?”

Romeril questioned whether the report was being withheld from the public until after the Budget, when there may be more funding for the agency.

He said it should be released urgently – as many were awaiting its findings.

“It is galling for the many patients, clinicians and advocacy groups who went to great lengths to make submissions to the Panel and attend its workshops, to find that the report appears to have been buried.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Myeloma NZ chief executive Dr Ken Romeril questions why the final report into Pharmac hasn’t been released by the Government.

Little said he had previously met with Romeril, but his concerns were “unfounded”.

The report was following normal processes which had nothing to do with the Budget, he said.

"Mr Romeril is aware that the Government has received the Pharmac report and is preparing its response to it, after which it will be released.”

The independent review into Pharmac is its first since the agency was set up more than 25 years ago.

The panel is chaired by consumer advocate Sue Chetwin.

Other panel members include corporate governance and public law consultant Frank McLaughlin, health economist and governance expert Heather Simpson, pharmacist prescriber Leanne Te Karu, GP and Otago University Department of Preventative and Social Medicine, Associate Professor Sue Crengle and disability advocate and epidemiologist Dr Tristram Ingham.