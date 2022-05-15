Young ovarian cancer survivor has 'brick-sized' tumour removed after misdiagnosis

Chloe Pointon of Murchison went without a correct diagnosis for 18 months before finding out she had a brick-sized cancerous tumour on an ovary.

Some days would be great, while others would be “utter hell” says a young woman whose ovarian cancer went misdiagnosed for 18 months.

Chloe Pointon was 19 when she began suffering from bloating, back pain, abdominal pain, excessive tiredness and constant peeing.

The symptoms kept getting “blown off as a urinary tract infection” by doctors, she said.

“I went through 10 to 15 courses of antibiotics. This went on for over 18 months.”

READ MORE:

* Doctors repeatedly told a British woman stress was causing her symptoms, then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumour

* Cancer patient says petition for education 'shouldn’t be fobbed off'

* The two-year wait for a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis, and the disease that kills more women than our roads

* Ovarian cancer survivors warn other women to look out for signs of the disease



Pointon, based in Murchison, said she put the lethargy down to working long hours in her building apprenticeship, but those around her could see there was more to her health issues.

During a trip to Kaikōura, Pointon said a friend’s mother encouraged her to get checked out again.

“She said you’re really sick, you need to go the doctors now.”

The GP told her she had lost a baby, possibly eight months through the pregnancy, and was sent for urgent scans, she said.

“Halfway through getting the scan done in Christchurch they turned the screen off. The lady handed me some paper work and said you need to see the gynaecologist ... and you need to go now.”

The specialist revealed she had possible cysts on her ovary requiring surgery, and within 48 hours she said a “brick-sized tumour” was removed from her left ovary.

ANDY BRUCE/ELEVATED MEDIA More than 1000 women a year are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer. More than 400 of them will die.

“And the doctor said I’m pretty sure you’ve got cancer.”

It was discovered Pointon had a Yolk Sac tumour, a rare form of ovarian cancer.

The diagnosis came in January 2016 and by mid-April that same year, she had finished chemotherapy treatment.

Pointon said some of the chemotherapy drugs had left her with ongoing health issues, including reduced lung function, significantly impacted hearing requiring a hearing aid in one ear, and loss of sensation in both legs seeing Pointon unable to go back to work.

But she said she was “one of the lucky ones”.

“I thought I was never going to be able to have kids.”

SUPPLIED Jane Ludemann is living with ovarian cancer, and is the founder of Cure Our Ovarian Cancer.

She has two healthy children, aged two and four.

“They’ve been a massive blessing in all this.”

New Zealand charity Cure Our Ovarian Cancer founder Jane Ludemann said while ovarian cancer was typically thought of as an older women’s disease, one in eight women diagnosed with the cancer were under 45.

She said ovarian cancer was often the last thing ruled out by GPs but “it should be the first thing ruled out when people are presenting with these symptoms”.

Pointon said despite the delayed diagnosis, her outcome would have been the same regardless of when it was found, but she did feel her age had put her at a disadvantage for earlier screening.

“I had all the symptoms that if I was 50 they would have gone, you’ve got ovarian cancer.”

Her advice to others going through similar symptoms was “don’t just blow it off, actually get it looked at ... and don’t let people blow you off”.