Covid-19: 'May lull' time to regroup ahead of winter surge

Auckland University immunologist Dr Anna Brooks says New Zealand is facing a huge number of long Covid cases in the aftermath of Omicron.

Nelson-Marlborough is riding the long tail of the Omicron outbreak, but the public is being warned to prepare for another peak that could clash with other winter ills.

An analysis of the region's daily case numbers shows the seven-day rolling average has flattened off since April 19, fluctuating between 247 and 301, after peaking at 588 on April 1. The highest daily case number of 729 was recorded on March 31.

But, while this long tail was expected, modelling also suggested a winter spike was on the way, Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker warned.

The numbers showed that daily cases were averaging around the 250 a day, with daily cases dropping over the weekend and spiking on a Tuesday – though voluntary reporting of cases meant actual numbers were probably higher, he said.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff The seven-day average for cases in Nelson-Marlborough has flattened through May.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations were between five and 12 a day.

“We have still had a number of people who have been really, really sick with Covid, and it remains a significant threat to some people.”

The virus worked its way into “all corners of the community”, and last week in particular there were a lot of cases in the aged care sector, he said.

Overall, the region was currently experiencing a “May lull”, and there was no telling when it would come to an end.

Overseas experiences with Omicron indicated there would be a second wave, so that was expected to come around June or July, Baker said.

“There will be more to come.”

Now was the time to “regroup” ahead of a spike in cases, which was likely to coincide with other winter viruses – namely influenza and RSV, he said.

STUFF RSV is a respiratory illness hitting children across New Zealand this winter.

In 2021, RSV hit the community hard after being reduced due to lockdowns in 2020. In July, cases in Nelson-Marlborough peaked at about 80 cases per week for children aged five and under, with nine infants having to be hospitalised.

Influenza cases were already starting to pop up in the South Island, and RSV was being reported in the North Island, Baker said.

Children under three were particularly vulnerable, as they hadn’t had the same exposure to viruses they would have had pre-pandemic, meaning they had not built immunities.

Winter conditions were optimal for spreading viruses, so all the lessons learned from Covid would remain important to help minimise spread, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer, Dr Nick Baker says people need to be prepared for a second Covid wave, along with other winter illnesses.

That meant being socially responsible if you were ill.

If you’re sick, “no-one wants to sit next to you”, he said.

“So keep away from people ... a negative RAT test is nice to have, but it’s not an excuse to share your virus.”

He urged people to take stock of their health now, before the illnesses arrived in the community. That included catching up on all vaccinations – not just for Covid – and getting check-ups for existing conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes which might have been neglected.

“Don’t be complacent.”

They health system was also preparing for another influx of illness, with the worst case scenario being surges in Covid, RSV and flu at the same time.

Health services would also have to juggle sick staff, as well as trying to catch up on the backlog of planned care that had been delayed through the pandemic, Baker said.

“What we really don’t want from a health perspective is synchronisation ... We’re preparing for what I would call a ‘multi-virus scenario’.”

Because illness thrived in the cold, damp conditions of winter, the longer it took for the surge in illness to hit the region, the lesser the impact would be on the health system, he said.

“If we can have the viruses and spring having a race that would be really good.”