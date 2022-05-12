Arohanui Hospice joins national plea for more government support

Arohanui Hospice is part of a national campaign to get more taxpayer money to support hospice services.

Arohanui Hospice is looking for a lifeline from central government.

With the need for end-of-life care exceeding forecasts, soaring costs for basics like petrol, and Covid-19 disrupting community fundraising, chief executive Clare Randall said the situation was serious.

The Palmerston North-based hospice service is supporting a Hospice New Zealand campaign to get a fairer deal from central government.

Randall said with government money covering just 54% of Arohanui’s costs, it needed to raise $3.2 million from the community this financial year.

That would not be achieved.

One of the service’s biggest contributors, the chain of hospice shops, had faced closures and restrictions during the pandemic response, and other traditional fundraisers had been hampered by number limits on events.

On the other side of the ledger, costs were going up.

“Every week I get an email or message from a supplier telling me their costs are going up... 3%, 10% even 20%.”

Petrol was costing $1000s more each month as staff travelled to care for some 240 current patients in a huge geographical area stretching from Peka Peka to Waiouru, and Turakina Beach on the west coast to Akitio on the east.

At the same time, the need for palliative care was increasing.

The patient numbers predicted for 2037 had already been surpassed in 2022.

Randall said the demand was driven by an ageing population, with people living longer and developing more medical and social challenges by the time they came into hospice care.

Covid-19 restrictions had prompted some changes to the way care was delivered, with more use of phone calls and tele-health, but most of the care needed to be face-to-face.

The Arohanui board and management were working on plans about what the service would look like in 10 or 15 years’ time, but was aware there were still gaps in hospice care, such as family support.

The review was more likely to identify where more money needed to be spent rather than achieve savings.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall at the Levin outreach service with former trust chairman John Freebairn. (File photo)

Randall said the shortfall between government funding and the costs of running Arohanui was likely to top $4m a year within the next 18 months.

She said the community had been staunch supporters of Arohanui for more than 30 years, but it was no longer realistic to expect people to give more and more every year.

There was some hope that the health reforms might provide a more equitable deal for hospices, which had different contracts and levels of support around New Zealand.

“Some are funded to a greater percentage than we are, and some get a lot more money for the same number of patients.

“We need more funding to be sure of meeting the need in the community, and it should be from Government.”