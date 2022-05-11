Covid-19: Six Southern deaths, 744 new cases

The Southern District Health Board is warning that Covid-19 remains widespread in Southland and Otago.

The Ministry of Health is reporting six deaths of people with Covid-19 in Southland and Otago on Wednesday.

There are 744 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern District Health Board catchment with 21 people in hospital – 13 in Dunedin Hospital, where two people are in ICU, seven in Southland Hospital and one in Dunstan.

Wednesday marks the most deaths recorded in Southern in a single day and follows the deadliest week with nine deaths reported between May 3 and May 9.

A total of 36 people in Southland and Otago have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as the Southern DHB warned on Tuesday that the virus continued to be widespread in the community for “the foreseeable future”.

Southern DHB Covid-19 response lead Dr Hywel Lloyd said: “we need to all assume that when we are out in the community there is a very real risk that we will come in contact with the Covid-19 virus.”

The DHB has also warned that influenza is circulating in the community with southerners already turning up to the emergency department with the flu.

Everyone eligible for the influenza vaccine is encouraged to get theirs as soon as possible.

Of the 5125 community cases in Southern on Wednesday, 973 were in Invercargill, 154 were in the Gore District, 353 were in the Southland District, 395 were in Central Otago, 233 were in Clutha, 2131 were in Dunedin, 7687 were in Queenstown-Lakes, and191 were in Waitaki.

Nationally, the ministry reported 7970 community cases on Wednesday with 381 hospitalisations and 10 patients in ICU.

The ministry reported 28 deaths in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, the Wellington region, the Canterbury region and Southern.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.