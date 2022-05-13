Southern aged care providers write to MPs, DHB for support

Clare House Retirement Village manager Lynley Irvine, left, and clinical care manager Theressa Kelly spoke about the “urgent” need to address nursing shortages back in June 2021. Irvine has signed a letter calling on MPs to lobby government for support.

Rest homes are dipping into their cash reserves, delaying buying new equipment and deferring maintenance as they struggle to match district health board nursing wages.

Twenty-two rest home managers from 38 homes in Southland and Otago have now written to MPs and the Southern DHB to lobby their cause to the Government.

Because the rest home cannot offer competitive wages, they say they are struggling to recruit and losing nurses to the DHBs, which means they have to close beds.

They say the need an increase in Government funding to help them match the $10,000 to $15,000 per annum pay gap created by the 2018 Nursing and Midwifery MECA.

In the letter, the providers say: “These are the wonderful, staunch individuals who have raised families, paid their taxes and contributed to society in so many ways over the past 60 to 80 years ... now, after a lifetime of contribution, they need our support – and they deserve dignity and the best possible care in this final phase of their life."

NZ Aged Care Association Otago and Southland board representative Malcolm Hendry said the crisis unfolding was what providers had been warning government about for the past decade.

“The crisis is here, and it’s catastrophic – for the regions especially. We’ve reached a point where we're absolutely desperate for someone to listen.”

The aged care managers have told MPs that with the population over the age of 80 expected to increase by 15,000 by 2030, there are fears they will have nowhere to go, if beds are in short supply and providers cannot afford to expand.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming, who has been working with rest homes for 16 years, said he had never seen the raw emotion they were expressing now.

“Aged care nursing had been less valued than DHB nursing, and we need to fix that,” he said.

The average Kiwi tended to associate aged care with publicly-listed retirement villages that were making record profits under the current property market, but 60% of operators did not have retirement villages to cross- subsidise costs, Fleming said.

Supplied Birchleigh Residential Care Centre chief executive Malcolm Hendry says aged care providers are “being squeezed to the point of absolute desperation and feelings of hopelessness” and need urgent action to address pay parity.

NZ Aged Care Association (ACA) reports that 66% of care homes are operated by charities, religious organisations, family trusts and small business owners.

“Covid-19 has exacerbated the problem,” Fleming said.

But he believed pay parity was just one part of the equation – New Zealand also needed to train more nurses and make sure they were exposed to the aged care sector as a career option, he said.

He also believed pay parity for aged care nurses could not be considered in isolation from pay parity in other sectors, which would be a “huge challenge” for government to achieve.

Labour list MP based in Invercargill Dr Liz Craig said she had met with local aged care providers over the past year, to discuss their workforce issues and Health Minister Andrew Little had been working with the sector nationally.

“He is acutely aware of the importance of a timely resolution of these issues for Otago, Southland and across the country," Craig said.

Labour MP for Taieri Ingrid Leary said pay issues sat alongside many other cost pressures in the health sector – like “crumbling hospitals” and postcode healthcare – that were caused by decades of underfunding in the system.

“Addressing pay is really important, and we’re committed to doing it," she said.

National MP for Southland Joseph Mooney believed it should be easier for the nurses already on shore to gain accreditation to practice in New Zealand.

The National Party was submitting a supplementary paper to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill covering an older persons strategy and a workforce development strategy, he said.

Stuff asked Health Minister Andrew Little what he was doing to support the sector and how he responded to the renewed call for a funding increase, but they were deferred to Associate Minister of Health and Minister for Seniors Dr Ayesha Verrall on May 5.

Stuff asked Verrall these questions again on Thursday, but the minister has yet to respond.