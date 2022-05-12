Sealed for 100 years: What happened to Alice Holmes?

Alice Holmes died at Seacliff Lunatic Asylum near Dunedin almost 80 years ago. Her family wants to find out why.

Liz Innes never knew her grandmother, who died at the Seacliff Lunatic Asylum near Dunedin almost 80 years ago.

Now she wants answers on why Alice Holmes died, aged 46 – but her records have been sealed for 100 years.

Several of her grandmother’s paintings hang with pride at Innes’ home in Oxford, North Canterbury, including sailing boats under a threatening sky. In one the water is calm, in the other heavy swells rise and fall.

Liz Innes/Supplied Alice Holmes, who died at Seacliff, aged 46.

Her grandmother was not only a talented painter, a keen baker and a dressmaker of some note, who could replicate any dress without a pattern.

Holmes, who lived in Invercargill, had three children: a daughter (Innes’ mother) and two young boys, who were aged 13, 4, and almost 2 at the time of her death on December 10, 1944.

‘‘It was a pretty horrendous experience for mum,’’ Innes said.

Innes’ mother died seven years ago, aged 84, from Alzheimer’s but rarely talked about her late mother.

Innes did learn her grandmother possibly died of pneumonia, in a bed situated in a corridor of the Seacliff Lunatic Asylum, a former psychiatric hospital which once had 500 beds.

Alexander Turnbull Library/Supplied Seacliff psychiatric hospital, around 1910.

All that remains of the former asylum, about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin, are some stone remnants and a few smaller buildings in private ownership.

The Robert Lawson-designed building was the largest commissioned in the country when it opened in 1884.

It was plagued by issues, including landslips, before a fatal fire in a wooden dorm on December 8, 1942, which killed 37 women.

George Heard/Stuff The sign for the coastal township of Seacliff, north of Dunedin.

The victims, along with other mental health patients such as Holmes, have their official records sealed.

Innes, who wanted to know some basic questions, including why her grandmother was admitted, for how long, and confirmation of what she died from, was previously stonewalled by officials.

Records were officially sealed for 100 years after a patient’s death.

Liz Innes/Supplied Alice Holmes and her daughter, who was 13 when her mother died at Seacliff.

That means Innes, 60, will have to wait until 2044.

Innes said accessing health records could also help family members learn about potential hereditary illnesses.

Innes had visited the Seacliff site whenever she was in Dunedin, because she wanted ‘‘to get a feel for the place’’.

‘‘I imagine my grandmother there ... and all those other people.’’

Holmes was buried in Invercargill’s Eastern Cemetery two days after her death.

Liz Innes/Supplied Paintings by the late Alice Holmes, featuring a boat in a storm

‘‘In loving memory of Alice May. Beloved wife of Percy Arthur Holmes. Died 13th Dec 1944,’’ the headstone reads.

Her husband, Percy, was buried in Timaru and ‘‘that probably says it all’', Innes said about the couple’s relationship.

Her grandmother’s death still impacted her and her wider family, decades after Holmes’ death, and she wanted answers before 2044.

‘‘It just doesn’t seem right,” she said.

Liz Innes/Supplied Another painting by Alice Holmes shows a more tranquil scene.

Archives NZ holdings and discovery director Polly Martin told Stuff the Public Records Act 2005 (PRA) required public archives held by Archives New Zealand to be openly accessible unless there were good reasons to restrict access.

Those access restrictions were set by the government agency that originally created the records, or by the successor agency, in this case the Southern District Health Board (SDHB).

Access to public archives that relate to Seacliff patients specified that “all public archives containing health information about identifiable individuals are restricted for 100 years from the date of the last paper or last entry in the record in order to protect personal privacy”, Martin said.

Liz Innes/Supplied Alice Holmes was a keen painter who also loved to sew and bake.

Archive New Zealand understood people’s frustration when they couldn’t access archives about a family member who died while in the care of a state institution, Martin said.

She recommended approaching the government agency concerned, in this case the SDHB, to request that access restrictions be lifted.

A SDHB spokesperson told Stuff they take a “case-by-case approach on historic files where sensitive information may be contained within the documentation”.