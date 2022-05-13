Auckland lacking health-focused public transport policy – study

Auckland Council will plant trees in south Auckland parks and streets to increase shelter in poorly shaded areas.

The Global Healthy and Sustainable City (GHSC) Indicators Study looked at 25 cities in 19 countries, including Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Mexico City, Sao Paolo and Bangkok.

AUT lead the Auckland research, looking at features and policies that would promote active transport and good health, as well as how well the cities’ layout encouraged good health.

Auckland was below the median in its walkability, with 53% of the population living in neighbourhoods with walkability above average scores.

David White/Stuff Easy access to public transport is considered a contributor to sustainability and good health. (File photo)

That included access to open spaces and shops, with high-quality pedestrian amenities and policies to reduce car use.

Only one in five neighbourhoods met density and street connectivity thresholds to achieve World Health Organisation targets that would increase physical activity.

Auckland’s contributing author said while new policies on housing intensification were coming, different parts of the health and sustainability puzzle could be missing.

“With that intensification there needs to come connected streets (for walking and cycling) amenities and public transport, are all these projects connected,” Erica Hinckson, an AUT professor of physical activity and the environment, said.

While more than half of Auckland's residents had public transport within 500m of their homes, the frequency of services was missing.

By comparison, Melbourne ranked above average on the quality of its urban and transport policies, but in some key measures it was behind Auckland.

AUT/Supplied Auckland is globally below average in access to frequent public transport.

Fewer of Melbourne’s residents lived within 500m of regular public transport (49% versus 56%) and those living in neighbourhoods with above-median walkability was lower (44% versus 53%).

Some of the areas researched in Auckland were intended to be improved by proposals such as access to frequent public transport.

Auckland Council’s proposed $57 million annual Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR) would be used to extend public transport services, lifting the proportion of residents within 500 metres of rapid or frequent services.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The state-owned Hobsonville Point development masterplanned housing density, walking access and public transport.

About two in five residents – 39.5% – live within 500m of services with 10-minute frequencies, but the proposed 10-year investment would lift that to above 50%.

“Designing compact, high-density, pedestrian-friendly and cycling-friendly cities with accessible green spaces that enable sustainable mobility and active lifestyles is crucial for public health and the environment,” the outline of the study in the British medical journal The Lancet said.

Hinckson said she hoped Auckland’s scorecard could be updated every two years and the global programme hoped to extend to more cities using the same methodology.