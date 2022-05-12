Hawke's Bay town without dentist to get locum service one day a week

Hundreds of Wairoa residents benefited from the free week-long Tō Waha dental clinic service held earlier this year. (File photo)

A northern Hawke’s Bay town which has been without an adult dental service for two years, is now getting a one-day-a-week locum service for the next year.

Since early 2020, Wairoa residents have had to make the 94-kilometre drive to Gisborne, which is no longer accepting Wairoa patients, or the 117km drive to Napier for dental treatment.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has agreed to fund a locum dental service for a minimum of 40 Saturdays through until June next year until a more permanent solution is found.

It follows a successful free week-long clinic run earlier this year where demand far outstripped the number of appointments available.

READ MORE:

* Volunteers offer short-term fix for remote Hawke's Bay town's dental problem

* Week-long, free dental care clinic to give Wairoa first local checkups in almost two years

* Losing its banks, and no dentist: The 'sad life' for rural New Zealand as more services shut down

* The state can afford free dental care, so let's get it done

* 'The rot needs to stop': school dental services failing New Zealand children



Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The new locum service will provide a one-day-a-week adult dental service for Wairoa residents through until June 2023. (File photo)

The town’s only private dental practice with more than 2000 patients, was sold in March last year, but the new owner had struggled to attract a dentist to the district.

Emma Foster, HBDHB executive director planning and funding, said because no new providers had set up business in Wairoa, there was a growing unmet need.

“The absence of adult dental care in the town has been a financial and physical burden for Wairoa whānau and we have been working hard to find a solution that meets the needs of the people and lifts the wellbeing of the community.”

The new service will be run by Kahungunu Executive in collaboration with the DHB’s Community Oral Health Service, and locum dentists, with residents expected to be able to start booking appointments from the end of May.

General manager Sarah Paku said the interim solution was a “step in the right direction” as it was not sustainable for whānau to have to take time off work and travel out of town for dental care.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Wairoa's private dental practice sold in March, but residents are yet to see any sign of a dentist. (Video first published December 2020)

“It will go some way to meeting our immediate needs while we work towards a long-term sustainable solution.”

She noted there would be a fee for the service, as government funding for free oral healthcare only applied to tamariki and rangatahi under 18, but said they were working to have the service provided at a reduced rate.

Foster said the vision for Wairoa was a low cost, whānau oral health service which was what the community asked for when surveyed during the recent Tō Waha event in January.

Over 5½ days, during which some dentists closed their practices to volunteer, Tō Waha provided urgent dental care to 307 people with 677 dental treatments.

Supplied Wairoa Mayor Craig Little praised the success of the Tō Waha initiative. (File photo)

Mayor Craig Little agreed there was still work to be done long-term.

The Tō Waha initiative had been a great success. ”We know it helped hundreds of people. We do not want to lose momentum and this service enables us to continue to provide dental/oral health care.”

Wairoa was also recently named as one of the first pilot locality planning networks as part of the upcoming health reforms with a focus on a dental service for the town.