American nurse quits 'profit-driven' US system for a life in NZ

The immigration minister announces new 'Green List', which intends to simplify migrants' applications and pathways to residence.

American theatre nurse Birgitte Mack, 50, has never been to New Zealand. But she has quit her job at a busy Denver hospital, sold her home and will arrive in Napier with her family on Sunday.

Mack is grateful to be able to apply for a “one-off” residency visa that was established in September last year and is available until July 31 for eligible migrants.

She believes it will be granted within a year, allowing her to buy a house.

But if she was arriving after the end of July she would have a longer wait for residency.

On Wednesday the Government announced a new “green list” of 85 occupations that would be eligible for a fast-tracked process to residency.

But nurses and midwives will be in a “work to residency” category, and under the scheme have to work for two years before being able to apply for residency.

Other professionals including GPs and surgeons will be in a “straight to residency” category and can apply offshore prior to arrival. Details for a new skilled migrants visa pathway opening in August are yet to be announced.

As Mack arrives here, many believe Kiwi nurses are planning to leave, with high demand for their skills driven by a global nursing shortage and open borders.

University of Auckland associate professor and nurse practitioner Michal​ Boyd said experts have been predicting the shortage “for decades”, but successive New Zealand governments have not listened.

There are about 4000 vacancies for nurses in New Zealand across all sectors, but other high income countries are also experiencing shortages.

In the UK there are an estimated 40,000 nursing vacancies, and Health Workforce Australia is estimating a shortage of over 100,000 nurses by 2025.

“It’s not just a shortage of people going into nursing, but you have a high attrition rate of people leaving, Boyd said.

Supplied New Zealand is attracting nurses from overseas, but could lose more as the borders open and Kiwi nurses seek higher pay in Australia and elsewhere.

“I love being a nurse, but it’s also very hard work and there’s a lot of burnout.”

Boyd said the shortages in nursing were well entrenched before the arrival of Covid-19, but the pandemic had exacerbated issues of gender-based low pay, hard physical work, emotional distress and inadequate supports.

She fully expected young nurses to leave New Zealand for higher paid roles in Australia and elsewhere.

“Nurses in Australia make a lot more money, so as a young person that’s often an incentive.”

One Australian recruiter said they had seen increasing inquiries from nurses in New Zealand looking for work in Australia, with most wanting to start in June after taking a holiday.

A gender pay deal negotiated with the Government would not achieve pay parity with roles in Australia, Boyd said.

But nurses coming from “a very broken” US health system would have very different motivations for migrating to New Zealand than those who might come from Australia and the UK, Boyd suggested.

Mack said she was looking forward to eight-hour shifts at Royston Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Hastings, after working 60-hour weeks at a busy Denver hospital in a “profit-driven” medical system.

“I would say I saw, on average, three gunshot wounds a week.”

She began looking into moving to New Zealand during the Donald Trump presidency from 2016, and her resolve grew after the riot at the Capitol in January last year.

Supplied Mack is looking forward to a better working lifestyle in New Zealand.

“With the political climate here and with the profit-driven medical system I wanted to spend the rest of my career living someplace that was more aligned with my ideals.”

Mack said it was important to be able to buy a home, something she expected to be able to do after a year with residency.

She “happily” took a pay cut for the Hastings role, but said it wasn’t significant.

“The stress of the medical field here [the US] … you can make a lot of money, but you are exhausted and almost sick from working all the time, so I’d rather have less money and a better standard of living.”

Mack said she was shocked nurses were not on the fast-track “straight to residency” group in the Government’s immigration changes.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment immigration spokesman Andrew Craig said more people from the work to residence group, including midwifery and nursing, left their job after gaining residence “or there are currently other concerns about retention”.

But Mack said it would be better to allow nurses to gain residency when they started working.

“We are paying thousands of dollars to have our stuff shipped there, we’ve sold our property, I think we’re pretty committed to staying.”