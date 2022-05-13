Small Covid-19 outbreak on ward 2a at Taranaki Base Hospital

There are 202 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki on Friday.

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 on the rehabilitation ward, at Taranaki Base Hospital.

There have been “less than five” patients affected on Ward 2a and their whānau have been notified, a Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) spokesperson said.

‘’To keep staff and patients safe, the ward will be closed to all visitors on Friday, May 13, and over the weekend, until Taranaki DHB can fully understand and assess the situation. This is a standard health and safety response for any outbreak.’’

All Covid-19 positive patients have been relocated as per standard operating procedure, the spokesperson said.

“Those needing to visit for compassionate reasons will still be able to do so and this can be organised with the ward manager.”

Meanwhile, two more people in Taranaki have died with Covid, bringing the number of deaths in the region to 15.

In its 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website.

Ten people were in hospital with the virus on Friday, and there were 202 new cases.

There were 1328 active cases of Covid-19 in the region on Friday, Ministry of Health figures show.