The late Jemima Gazley loved Wellington: Wellington loved her back

Jemima Gazley, posthumous winner of the inaugural “Spirit of Wellington Award”, left a legacy of hope and inspiration, and would’ve been so proud to receive the Wellys award from the city she loved, her mum Ray said.

Jemima died at the age of 15 in October last year, just eight months after being diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a malignant aggressive tumour in the brain stem.

In the last weeks of her short life Jemima raised $750,000 through her Givealittle campaign, and donated the funds, along with her brain tumour, tissue and brain stem to Dr Matt Dun in Newcastle, Australia.

She did not want other kids to go through what she and her family went through, and hoped that her contributions would lead to a treatment pathway and eventually a cure to DIPG.

Jemima’s mum Ray, dad Oliver and brothers Theo and Rudy took a year’s sabbatical after she died, and are travelling the world.

Ray Gazley Jemima Gazley on holiday with her family in Hahei. Jemima would be diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer two weeks later.

Jemima is, of course, never far from their mind. They had a bunch of padlocks engraved with her name and dates, and they lock them in places they think she’d have enjoyed.

“Without planning it, most of the locks placed so far are with bodies of water – the Danube in Budapest, the Nile in Egypt, the Grand Canal in Venice. Before she died, she'd had a beautiful dream that she'd become a river. So there's something special in remembering her in those places, Ray said.

They also closely follow the use of Jemima’s donations, all of which is outlined and updated on the Jemima’s Wish website.

The donated funds are leading to an expansion in the number of DIPG cell cultures, and an increase in the number of staff and students able to simultaneously work on DIPG biology. The funds have also purchased robotic drug testing technology, resulting in a massive increase in the amount of drug testing that can be carried out by Dun and his team at the Hunter Medical Research Institute.

SUPPLIED The Gazleys: Ray, Rudy, Oliver and Theo, on the Nile river, Egypt, while on their year-long sabbatical

“We know there's more we can do to expedite the scientific process, which gives us purpose and continued energy and relevancy to Jemima's legacy,” Ray said.

She said the family was proud of Jemima’s ‘’Spirit of Wellington’’ award and agreed with the chairperson of Brain Tumour Support New Zealand, Chris Tse, that the award was “a beacon of hope”.

“As her mum, it gives me a sense that Jemima was seen; as she really was – as hope,” she said.

“As a family, we are in grief, and also so proud in equal measure. Jemima had very high expectations of herself, but she would've been proud of this acknowledgement by the city she loved very much”.

SUPPLIED Chris Tse, the chairperson of Brain Tumour Support Trust New Zealand, says Jemima raised more money in 10 days that the government had allocated to brain cancer research over her lifetime.

Tse said Jemima raised more money in 10 days than the government had allocated to brain cancer research over her lifetime.

“This is despite brain cancer being responsible for the most cancer deaths in children under the age of 14 (38 per cent of all cases) and the biggest cancer killer of young people and adults under the age of 40. This has got to change,” Tse said.

“Although there was not a dry eye in the theatre as Jemima's tribute video was played on the big screen [at the awards night on May 12], I felt the overriding emotion was not one of sadness, but of inspiration and hope. Hope that if one remarkable young woman could move so many hearts and minds, then there is hope of a better future for people diagnosed with brain cancer," he said.