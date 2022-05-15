Health workers union says DHBs' offer wasn't worth taking to members

Thousands of health workers were looking to start two weeks of industrial action on Monday (File photo)

A 24-hour strike by 10,000 health workers from midnight Sunday is going ahead, despite the District Health Boards saying it was “preventable”.

The Public Service Association (PSA) will follow the strike with two weeks of industrial action in an effort to get district health boards (DHBs) to take on the recommendations of the Employment Relations Authority in relation to a dispute between the union and employers.

Those recommendations have remained confidential.

On Sunday DHBs spokesperson Keriana Brooking, who is CEO at Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, said the strike and industrial action were “preventable”.

“A comprehensive pay offer presented to the PSA on Friday was rejected without being put to members for consideration,“ she claimed.

SUPPLIED DHBs spokesperson Keriana Brooking, who is CEO at Hawke's Bay District Health

“The PSA has told us Pay Equity is the real concern of its members – that’s a separate process and our aim is to settle these pay talks so we can concentrate on that,” Brooking said.

“We’ve offered decent pay increases with a focus on increasing pay rates for our lower paid assistants, technicians and trainees. We need to settle the pay bargaining so DHBs and the PSA can focus on the issues of pay equity that we both agree on,” Brooking said.

PSA organiser Will Matthews said the PSA’s bargaining team had a mandate to decide whether an offer was worthwhile bringing to its members.

“Had we received an offer in line with the ERA’s recommendations we would have brought that out. As it stands, we felt the offer fell well short of the recommendations, and well short of that bottom line of helping our members keep up with the rising cost of living, that we felt confident of rejecting it without brining it to our members,” Matthews said.

“We have always respected the confidentiality of facilitation and if the DHBs are coming out and discussing details around that, especially around pay equity, then that is disappointing, and is something we will need to look into.”

Covid lab workers are among those set to strike

Matthews said there would be marches and rallies in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch and two separate protests in Nelson/Marlborough.

“There will also be other actions all around the country,” he said.

Acute and emergency services will be available during the strike and anyone who needs urgent hospital care shouldn’t delay getting help. Where elective and other community services need to be deferred, DHBs will be notifying patients directly.

The impact of the strike will vary depending on the DHB involved and the number of PSA members in the different services.