10,000 allied health workers strike for 24-hours over fair pay

10,000 allied health workers from more than 70 different specialities are on strike today after failed negotiations over pay and working conditions

The workers belong to the Public Services Association (PSA)

Marches and pickets are happening at 22 spots around the country

Health workers from 75 different specialities including lab technicians, dental assistant, social workers and alcohol and drug clinicians are on strike today following more than a year of failed negotiations with district health boards over pay and working conditions.

Occupational therapist Zoe Hunt, who works in child and adolescent mental health had one message for Health Minister Andrew Little: “Please listen and support us, if you want to keep supporting the community.”

Jericho Rock-Archer Mental health workers Jasmine Bowie, left and Zoe Hunt, in Wellington's Civic Square on Monday morning. Hunt is one of two occupational therapists in child and adolescent mental health in her team and says her workload has at least doubled since the pandemic began, with no increase in pay.

Hunt, one of two occupational therapists in child and adolescent mental health in her team, said her workload had at least doubled since the pandemic began as anxiety levels increased, yet she had received no increase in pay.

The strike had occurred “because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations”, the Public Service Association (PSA), says.

An 11th-hour offer – the details of which are confidential – by district health boards (DHBs) was rejected by the union, whose leaders branded it “a kick in the guts”.

“Our aim, and our only aim, is to achieve a settlement that will value our members and provide a decent pay rise for this group of workers,” PSA organiser Will Matthews said.

Jericho Rock-Archer Young boy Cillian waves the PSA flag in Wellington's Civic Square on Monday morning.

DHBs spokesperson Keriana Brooking has expressed frustration the union did not present the offer, which she said was “comprehensive” to its members for consideration.

In Auckland, more than a hundred people gathered in Albert Park, and chants could be heard streets away as the group prepared to march to Aotea Square.

Nurse Dali​ Jobson​ said it was frustrating working through the pandemic as an essential worker but not being paid a working wage.

“We are expected to hold the fort … expected to do all these things while not being heard.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff About 200 people gather at Auckland’s Albert Park to protest health worker pay.

PSA president Benedict Ferguson said when people could get paid more for working fast food, something wasn’t working.

“Some of our healthcare workers are having to work two jobs,” he said. “A decent pay rise to keep up with inflation is key”.

In Nelson this morning, on a grey, drizzly day, protesters lined Waimea Rd outside Nelson Hospital.

Organisers expected about 150 people during the two-hour protest, which began at 8.30am.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Striking PSA union members protest outside Nelson Hospital calling for better wages and working conditions.

Nelson social worker Monique Swart, who was brandishing a sign at passing cars, said health workers gave “so much of themselves”.

The staff didn’t do the work to make a lot of money, but still needed to be paid fairly.

“We are people who do this with our hearts, and that doesn’t mean that we can keep on working without being valued ... at the end of the day we need to pay our bills and life is very expensive.”

A social worker since 1985, she moved to New Zealand from the Netherlands accepting that she would have to take a pay cut to work here.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The picket in Nelson ran till 10.30am on Monday. Similar pickets were being held in most main centres on Monday.

She loved the work and was grateful to have a job, but “enough is enough”. “We need to be valued.”

Dental assistant co-ordinator Danielle Willis, waving the orange flag at tooting cars, said the allied workers deserved more.

“People need to recognise the amount of work we do within the hospital. We’re essential services.”

Some nurses were standing alongside the protesters in solidarity, and in the hospital windows orange hearts could be seen, posted by staff inside showing their support.

STUFF Health care workers on strike outside Southland Hospital.

By 10am about 30 healthcare workers were striking outside Southland Hospital. PSA Southland delegate Stacey Muir said a fair few of the strikers were minimum wage workers, and she was “absolutely gutted” negotiations had failed.

“The DHBs just need to follow the recommendations of the ERA. It just makes us feel totally disrespected,” Muir said. “We wouldn't be out here striking if we weren’t desperate.”

The car horns being tooted in support of the strike felt amazing, Muir said. “It makes us feel like the public really gets the hard yards we’ve done over the past couple of years and that we want to stay in health care.”

More than 50 South Canterbury health workers picketed in Timaru, as motorists drove past tooting in support of the workers.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Health workers striking in Timaru on Monday morning.

The strike had meant seven surgeries at Timaru Hospital had been deferred, as well as 12 dietetics appointments, South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said.

No cancer surgeries were deferred, and those that were deferred for the 24-hour strike included cataract and orthopaedic.

The PSA will follow the strike with two weeks of industrial action in an effort to get district health boards to take on the recommendations that the Employment Relations Authority made some weeks ago.

Matthews said the ERA facilitator's recommendations delivered “a lot more than the offer we received on Friday”.

Andy Brew/Stuff Allied health workers protest in Blenheim on Monday.

Other health unions back PSA

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and the NZ Council of Trade Unions (CTU) have all backed the strike action today.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff called on health employers to make “a serious offer” to settle the dispute. "Allied health workers have been at the core of our Covid response, and they have patiently waited for 18 months to get a reasonable offer on the expectation that they wouldn’t be penalised for it.”

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton said: “These people are part of the glue that holds our public hospitals together.”

“They provide invaluable support to our own members and play a major role in the therapy and care of patients, along with the smooth running of health services.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Allied health workers protest outside Christchurch Hospital. Some members are oral health therapists and dental assistants who say they can’t afford to see the dentist themselves.

Dr Katie Ayers of the NZDA said oral health therapists invest thousands of dollars in their education but commence their professional careers on unreasonably low wages.

“Oral health therapists complete three-year university degrees and most will incur significant debt in the process. They then start on an hourly rate as low as $22.50 per hour in the public system – barely over minimum wage,” Ayers said.