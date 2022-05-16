Striking allied health workers say 'we need to be valued'

10,000 allied health workers from more than 70 different specialties are on strike after failed negotiations over pay and working conditions

The workers belong to the Public Service Association (PSA)

Marches and pickets are happening at 22 locations around the country

Life-preserving services and staffing are in place in hospitals during the strike

Health workers from 75 specialties including lab technicians, dental assistants, social workers and alcohol and drug clinicians are on strike on Monday following more than a year of failed negotiations with district health boards over pay and working conditions.

Occupational therapist Zoe Hunt, who works in child and adolescent mental health, had one message for Health Minister Andrew Little: “Please listen and support us, if you want to keep supporting the community.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Mental health workers Jasmine Bowie, left and Zoe Hunt, in Wellington's Civic Square on Monday morning. Hunt is one of two occupational therapists in child and adolescent mental health in her team and says her workload has at least doubled since the pandemic began, with no increase in pay.

Hunt, one of two occupational therapists in child and adolescent mental health in her team, said her workload had at least doubled since the pandemic began as anxiety levels increased, yet she had received no increase in pay.

The strike had occurred “because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations”, the Public Service Association (PSA) says.

READ MORE:

* Health workers union says DHBs' offer wasn't worth taking to members

* Hospital dental assistant who can't afford to visit own dentist ready to walk off job

* Wellington hospital staff shortages at 'critical levels' in midwifery, nursing, allied health

* Employment Court to assess bid to halt 10,000 allied health workers from striking



An eleventh-hour offer – the details of which are confidential – by district health boards (DHBs) was rejected by the union, whose leaders branded it “a kick in the guts”.

“Our aim, and our only aim, is to achieve a settlement that will value our members and provide a decent pay rise for this group of workers,” PSA organiser Will Matthews said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Young boy Cillian waves the PSA flag in Wellington's Civic Square on Monday morning.

DHBs spokesperson Keriana Brooking has expressed frustration that the union did not present the offer, which she said was “comprehensive”, to its members for consideration.

In Auckland, more than a hundred people gathered in Albert Park, and chants could be heard streets away as the group prepared to march to Aotea Square.

Nurse Dali​ Jobson​ said it was frustrating to be working during the pandemic as an essential worker but not receive a working wage.

“We are expected to hold the fort … [and] expected to do all these things while not being heard.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff About 200 people gather at Auckland’s Albert Park to protest health worker pay.

An Auckland DHB spokesperson said patient safety remained a priority and it had worked with the union to agree on life-preserving services and staffing levels.

PSA president Benedict Ferguson said when people could get paid more for working in fast food, something wasn’t working.

“Some of our healthcare workers are having to work two jobs,” he said. “A decent pay rise to keep up with inflation is key.”

In Christchurch, at least 300 workers joined a protest march despite the drizzle. Members from all professions gathered opposite Christchurch Hospital, in Hagley Park, before making their way to the Bridge of Remembrance.

On the way, they stopped on Oxford Terrace, directing their chanting and singing to the Canterbury District Health Board corporate office.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Allied health workers protest outside Christchurch Hospital as part of a nationwide strike over pay.

Medical laboratory scientist Andrea Baker, 55, has been in her role more than 30 years, but said her pay had effectively gone backwards, as rates had stagnated and not kept in line with inflation.

Baker said she earned $37 per hour on the top band, with no scope for further increases. "We were recognised, we were paid parity, but now it's just slipped, and every cycle it slips and slips and slips. We are a profession that is very passionate about medicine and we deserve to be paid as such."

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Medical laboratory scientist Andrea Baker at the Allied Health workers strike in Christchurch.

In Nelson, protesters lined Waimea Rd outside Nelson Hospital on a grey, drizzly morning, where about 150 were expected.

Nelson social worker Monique Swart, who was brandishing a sign at passing cars, said health workers gave “so much of themselves”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Striking PSA union members protest outside Nelson Hospital calling for better wages and working conditions.

The staff didn’t do the work to make a lot of money, but they still needed to be paid fairly, she said.

“We are people who do this with our hearts, and that doesn’t mean that we can keep on working without being valued ... At the end of the day we need to pay our bills and life is very expensive.”

A social worker since 1985, she moved to New Zealand from the Netherlands accepting that she would have to take a pay cut to work here.

She loved the work and was grateful to have a job, but “enough is enough”. “We need to be valued.”

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff A dog joins the allied health workers strike in Timaru.

Dental assistant co-ordinator Danielle Willis, waving the orange flag at tooting cars, said the allied workers deserved more.

“People need to recognise the amount of work we do within the hospital. We’re essential services.”

Some nurses were standing alongside the protesters in solidarity, and in the hospital windows orange hearts could be seen, posted by staff inside showing their support.

By 10am about 30 healthcare workers were striking outside Southland Hospital. PSA Southland delegate Stacey Muir said a fair few of the strikers were minimum-wage workers, and she was “absolutely gutted” negotiations had failed.

STUFF Health care workers on strike outside Southland Hospital.

The car horns being tooted in support of the strike felt amazing, Muir said.

“It makes us feel like the public really gets the hard yards we’ve done over the past couple of years and that we want to stay in healthcare.”

More than 50 South Canterbury health workers picketed in Timaru, as motorists drove past tooting in support of the workers.

“It is more than just doctors and nurses that kept the country going during Covid-19 and keep the health care system going day to day,’’ Janet Quigley, who has been in the health industry for 52 years, said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Striking PSA union members wave to motorists outside Nelson Hospital on Monday.

Quigley, who was picketing in Timaru, said it was “unacceptable” that many workers, such as sterilisation technicians, only received pay rises when the minimum wage went up.

“It’s not good enough for people that work in our healthcare system.”

The strike meant seven surgeries at Timaru Hospital had been deferred, as well as 12 dietetics appointments, South Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Jason Power said.

No cancer surgeries were deferred, and those that were deferred for the 24-hour strike included cataract and orthopaedic.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sue McCullough, a DHB national sector lead for the Public Services Association, pickets in the rain in Wellington. Several actions are taking place around the region on Monday, including in Kapiti, Hutt Valley, Wellington Hospital and Wairarapa.

The PSA will follow the strike with two weeks of industrial action in an effort to get district health boards to take on the recommendations that the Employment Relations Authority made some weeks ago.

Matthews said the ERA facilitator's recommendations delivered “a lot more than the offer we received on Friday”.

Other health unions back PSA

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and the NZ Council of Trade Unions (CTU) have all backed the strike action today.

Andy Brew/Stuff Allied health workers protest in Blenheim on Monday.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff called on health employers to make “a serious offer” to settle the dispute.

"Allied health workers have been at the core of our Covid response, and they have patiently waited for 18 months to get a reasonable offer on the expectation that they wouldn’t be penalised for it.”

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton said: “These people are part of the glue that holds our public hospitals together.

“They provide invaluable support to our own members and play a major role in the therapy and care of patients, along with the smooth running of health services.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Allied health workers protest outside Christchurch Hospital. Some members are oral health therapists and dental assistants who say they can’t afford to see the dentist themselves.

Dr Katie Ayers of the NZDA said oral health therapists invest thousands of dollars in their education but started their careers on an hourly rate as low as $22.50 per hour in the public system, “barely over minimum wage”.

Additional reporting: Katie Townshend, Rachael Comer, Ryan Anderson, Cate Macintosh