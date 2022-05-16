Budget 2022: Aged care providers want better funding for their nurses

Kerikeri Retirement Village values its nurses - such as registered nurse Stacey Alexander, right, helping Lorraine Robson.

A “desperate shortage” of nurses in aged care is forcing rest homes and aged care hospitals to turn people away and close off beds.

Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter​ said it was nearly impossible to retain nurses on the funding provided by the Government, when the Government paid nurses about $22,000 more to work in a public hospital.

“It’s a really tough time keeping nurses in the aged care sector ... We can’t match what the DHB is paying, we don’t get paid enough by Government.”

Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter says aged care can't compete with the salary district health boards are able to offer nurses.

Sumpter and other aged care providers around the country are calling on the Government to increase the pay for aged care nurses to meet district health board pay, rather than having a two-tier pay system.

She hoped the Government would include extra funding for aged care nurses in the Budget to be announced on Thursday.

Kerikeri Retirement Village usually has 15 nurses but has only managed to retain eight.

“Nurses in rest homes do exactly the same work as those in hospitals and, in fact, are expert at being able to do everything rather than specialise. What could possibly be the Ministry of Health’s justification for valuing their work any differently?”

Kerikeri Retirement Village usually has 15 nurses but now has only eight, meaning patient numbers in its rest home, hospital and secure dementia unit have had to be restricted through natural attrition, Sumpter said.

This adds to an already large waiting list, with the village’s 66-bed care facility having a waiting list of 120 people.

Nurses working in aged care do exactly the same work as those in public hospitals, Sumpter says.

The charity​ already subsidised its 66-bed care facility with money earnt from its 190-bed independent living retirement accommodation, but couldn’t afford to keep doing this while also keeping the retirement accommodation affordable, Sumpter said.

Kerikeri Retirement Village is not alone in its difficulties, according to a survey in April by Talbot Mills research for Aged Care Matters, an association of Kiwi aged care providers.

Two thirds (65%) of respondents said it was likely or very likely they would have to cease or restrict taking admissions into their aged care facilities over the next year if current levels of Government funding continued.

Two-thirds of aged care facilities around the country plan to stop or restrict new admissions, while a third expect to close facilities in the next 12 months if Government funding continues at existing levels.

A third (35%) said it was very likely or likely they would have to close aged care facilities, with two reporting they would lose 40% to 50% of their beds.

Sumpter said the situation had got worse over the Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions limiting foreign workers into New Zealand.

She was concerned the situation would continue to get worse as the ageing population meant more people requiring care.

Sumpter said the irony was if elderly people in need of care did not have beds available to them, many would have to find care in a public hospital, which were straining with demand.

“They have two choices, they either stay at home or go to a public hospital ... We know our public health system does what it can – the big thing is to keep our elderly out of hospital.”

Mid North Grey Power secretary Bruce Crowther said he was concerned about nurse’s pay levels, although he did not know of anyone struggling to find the level of care they needed.

The situation in Kerikeri was exacerbated by the number of retirement villages and retirement villas being built in the area, while the building of aged care hospitals and dementia units was delayed, he said.

“To the best of my knowledge, apart from Kerikeri Retirement Village, nobody yet provides these facilities.”

A spokespersonn for Associate Minister of Health and Minister for Seniors, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said she was unable to comment on Budget matters before its official announcement on Thursday.

Grant Robertson said last week the Budget would be focused on health.