Over 100 people visit Dunedin ED with the flu in less than two weeks

117 people have been seen by Dunedin’s emergency department because of an influenza infection. (File photo)

In less than two weeks, Dunedin's emergency department has seen over a hundred people with influenza infections.

The Southern District Health Board has not confirmed the age range of the people seen, but it is understood many of those who presented to ED were tertiary-aged.

Multiple sets of parents said they’ve had to bring their students home to take care of them, anonymously saying their children were sicker than they had ever seen them before.

A Dunedin hospital spokesperson said before May 3rd, only 1 person had presented to Dunedin's ED with influenza infection in over two years. In the last 13 days, 117 had been seen.

Dr. Samantha Murton previously said the flu season was catching New Zealanders off-guard because Covid-19 had been the “monster” to be afraid of for the last two years.

RNZ Covid-19 restrictions meant we saw almost no flu in New Zealand in 2020.

Unlike Covid-19, she said the onset of a flu could hit hard and fast, but most would recover within a week.

Two years of following strict health measures and closed borders meant there hadn't been a typical flu season since the first lockdown, so people’s immune systems had to work harder to fight it off.

She said this typically resulted in symptoms like high fevers and bad coughs.

The flu season typically runs from May to October, and in an ordinary year kills an average of 500 New Zealanders.

Over the ditch, surging cases of the flu in New South Wales has put a strain on their health system, and was being called a "significant flu epidemic” by experts.

Health Minister Andrew Little previously said he expected an increase in flu cases, particularly with the borders opening. In the lead up to the 2022 flu season, the NZ Government ordered 600,000 more flu jabs than usual.

The flu jab has been available in New Zealand since April 1.

People 65 years and over, Māori and Pacific peoples aged 55 years and over, all pregnant people, and other vulnerable groups were eligible for a free flu jab.

Others who aren't covered by an employer-funded programme could expect to pay between $25-$45.