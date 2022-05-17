DHBs settle pay equity claim with hospital admin staff

Hospital administrative and clerical staff are set to have a pay increase now a pay equity claim has been settled.

Payrises are on the way for hospital clerks as a historic pay equity claim is settled between their union and district health boards, which will see some staff bumped up by almost $20,000.

The pay equity claim covers 10,000 staff in health administration working in hospitals, covered by the Public Service Association (PSA). The settlement comes a day after 10,000 allied health workers walked off the job over a separate pay claim. This claim is still being negotiated.

“Over 90% of the people in these key administration and clerical roles are women, and their work has been historically undervalued – this settlement puts it right,” DHB spokesperson Jim Green said.

The settlement will see a standard structure replace the widely different rates that existed for more than 1500 roles across 20 DHBs. It means some workers will receive pay rises of close to $20,000, or a 40% increase. Others will receive pay bumps of about 13%.

READ MORE:

* Health workers stage scaled-down picket after strike halted

* Nurses, hospital midwives call off strikes after Covid-19 lockdown announced

* DHB admin workers paid up to 45pc less for being women, union says



Every member will also get a pro-rated lump sum payment of $2500 – a payment which was agreed in 2020.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies said the day would go down in history.

“PSA has been fighting for equal pay for work of equal value for women workers since 1913. The equal pay settlement for administration and clerical workers in DHBs is another step in a long journey.

“Each step has a concrete and inter-generational effect for the workers it covers, and that’s worth celebrating.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The settlement means the largely female workforce would at last receive pay that recompenses them for their labour, not their gender, the PSA says.

PSA national sector leader Sue McCullough said the settlement meant the largely female workforce would at last receive pay that recompensed them for their labour, not their gender.

“Pay equity will change the lives of many of these workers.”

Because some roles were more underpaid than others, the pay rises would vary, she said.

“It’s also the first time that administration and clerical staff throughout the country will have the same pay for doing the same work," McCullough said.