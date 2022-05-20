Southern stroke patients losing 'precious' time

The Stroke Foundation's FAST message encourages Kiwis to act fast when they see the early signs of a stroke. [File photo].

Southland and Otago stroke patients are waiting too long for treatment and rehabilitation.

The Southern District Health Board is developing new protocols to manage them.

An expert says delays are a symptom of a system under pressure

When it comes to strokes “time is precious” in every step of the process, but Southern patients are waiting too long for treatment and rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Health has raised concerns about the Southern District Health Board's stroke services because patients are waiting more than 24 hours to be admitted after a stroke incident.

Studies show rehabilitation plans should be in place two days after an event to speed up recovery, but half of patients are waiting more than seven days to be transferred to a rehabilitation ward.

The Southern DHB says staffing and bed availability are behind the delays, and it is developing new protocols to move stroke patients through the system faster.

Southern region general manager Paul Rout said the delays within the Southern DHB are caused by the system being under pressure.

Covid-19 had caused delays across the health system, but staffing shortages were also adding to the pressure, he said.

“It's not a money issue. It's being able to find, recruit and retain. That [staffing numbers] makes a big difference in delivering quality care,” Rout said.

He was pleased with the plans the DHB was working on and said there was good clinical leadership in Southern hospitals to support staff.

SUPPLIED Stroke Foundation of NZ Southern Region general manager Paul Rout

In places like Southland, where some people lived far from hospitals, Rout said it was critical for people to know the signs of a stroke: a drooping face, arm weakness or speech difficulty.

He encouraged anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek help even if they did not think it was serious, because the faster people were treated, the lower their risk of long-term disability.

“Everything's about time. In the stroke pathway time is precious,” he said.

However, the real solutions to fighting strokes in New Zealand was prevention, Rout said, because more than half of them are preventable – with controlling blood pressure being the main thing Kiwis should keep an eye on.

123rf.com Controlling high blood pressure is the number one thing Kiwis can do to reduce their stroke risk, according to the Stroke Foundation.

“Everything that raises your blood pressure raises your risk of stroke.”

The Stroke Foundation of NZ reports that strokes can happen to people of any age but more than a quarter of patients are younger than 65.

These brain attacks are considered New Zealand's second-biggest killer and the leading cause of adult disability.

In a quarterly performance report, the Ministry of Health said it was concerned that the Southern DHB had failed to meet its stroke care targets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heart attack and stroke survivor Barrie Hadfield is giving back to Stroke Foundation by fundraising and doing Round The Bays. (Video first published in January 2021)

It asked the DHB to provide action plans to address staffing and resourcing, while staff were expected to meet with the national clinical leads to discuss the problem.

A ministry spokesperson said no DHB had met its stroke care targets since the ministry started introducing them in 2014, based on advice from the National Stroke Network.

The ministry is working with the DHB to develop a timeline for addressing its delays and staff from Health New Zealand are planning to visit Southern to understand the service and the support it needs, the spokesperson said.

DHBs who are doing better with their stroke services have been asked to share their knowledge with their peers.

In the quarterly report, the ministry said key initiatives – namely the new protocols and upskilling staff – were expected to make a “huge difference to delivering integrated services”.

Dunedin Hospital's lead stroke physician Wendy Busby said the new protocol meant all related medical disciplines across inpatient and outpatient services would be working together.

The integrated diagnostic and management process would be shared across the district once fully developed, she said.

Stroke rehabilitation was critical, Busby said, with studies showing that rehabilitation plans should be in place as soon as two days after a stroke to speed up recovery.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Dance and music can help people with strokes and Parkinson's Disease by lighting up different areas of the brain.

At Southland Hospital, beds in the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation ward are often full, or there are not enough staff to staff them, which means patients have to wait to be transferred.

Busby was unable to say how many vacancies across the Southern DHB were related to its stroke services.

“Many staff members work in wider roles. This is an ongoing challenge for stroke as in all areas of health, hospital and community,” she said.