Covid-19: Three more Southern deaths, 781 new community cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 10 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Southland and Otago in the past four days.

Three more people have died with Covid-19 in Southland and Otago while 781 new community cases were reported Tuesday.

This means 50 people in the Southern District Health Board catchment have died after contracting the virus – up from 40 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health reported 23 patients with Covid-19 in Southern Hospitals, but the DHB was due to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Southern DHB announced that Southland Hospital’s medical, surgical and rehabilitation wards would be closed to visitors after multiple Covid-19 exposure events between Sunday and Monday evening.

As of midnight Monday there were 4855 active community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9843 new community cases on Tuesday with 421 patients in hospital – 10 of whom were in ICU – and eight deaths in Southern, Auckland (2), Northland (2) and Canterbury (1).

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.