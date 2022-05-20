Southern DHB appoints interim chief executive

Incoming interim Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Hamish Brown will report to the Health New Zealand chief executive.

The Southern District Health Board has announced that its chief operating officer will take on the role of interim chief executive from July 1.

Hamish Brown will take over from current chief executive Chris Fleming for an initial period of three months while the New Zealand health system transitions away from the DHB system.

Fleming resigned from the DHB in April to pursue new business opportunities in Waikato with his family.

“Mr Brown brings a wealth of knowledge of our health system, staff, and community to the Interim Chief Executive role. His leadership experience, strategic thinking, empathy, and relationship building skills suit the Southern DHB well in our transition to Health NZ,” Fleming said.

READ MORE:

* SDHB commits to supporting Pasifika healthcare providers

* Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming resigns

* Report says SDHB operates in a permanent 'crisis mode'



The pair will work closely together for the next six weeks to ensure a smooth transition, he said.

Brown joined the Southern DHB in March 2019 as programme director for the new Dunedin Hospital, before becoming the senior responsible officer of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in November 2021, and then onto the chief operating officer role.

He previously worked as an emergency nurse, and in leadership roles on the West Coast and with the Canterbury District Health Board.

“I am excited to guide the Southern DHB team and our community into the next chapter and look forward to the transition into Health NZ,” Brown said.

“We will be working with a great national team and our focus remains on providing the best health care for our people."