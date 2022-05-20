Why the final costs for Whangārei Hospital's redevelopment are not yet known

Whangārei’s new main hospital block will be situated on the other side of Hospital Rd to the existing hospital, but will connect to existing services, as shown by this artist's impression.

New Zealand’s “oldest and worst” hospital is set to be replaced, with a redevelopment of Whangārei Hospital’s main hospital block.

Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed the work as part of Thursday’s Budget announcements, but made the unusual move of not putting a final figure on costs.

“Budget 2022 includes additional funding so that the first stage of the redevelopment Whangārei Hospital can be completed. $572 million was committed in Budget 2021 and further funding has been reserved in this budget,” Little said.

Health Minister Andrew Little, left, visited Whangārei Hospital in May 2021, so Northland District Health Board chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain could point out the plans.

The MP for Whangārei, Labour’s Emily Henderson, said this was because the business case and scope was still being decided by the Ministry of Health.

“There’s no open cheque here, it’s a very rigorous process.”

Whangarei MP, Labour's Emily Henderson, is pleased the Government has committed to the Whangārei Hospital redevelopment.

Henderson said the cost would be more than the $572m committed last budget, as that was an estimate of what was needed and costs had risen dramatically – in part due to supply chain issues.

The extra costs would be met from the Government’s $1.3b health capital fund, with Whangārei Hospital being top of the list, she said.

There was no doubt of the need for the redevelopment, she said, with sewage leaking into the walls of the medical wing.

The first part of the hospital was opened 120 years ago and its main block now had seismic and fire safety issues, as well as capacity issues.

Brian Callinan, 83, is frustrated it will be another year before he can have a hip replacement, because of capacity problems at Whangārei Hospital.

“This has been needed for decades – we are the oldest and worst hospital in the country,” Henderson said.

“I cried yesterday on Zoom [when it was announced] – I shed a tear.”

The rebuild would replace a large section of the main hospital block and add a bit more capacity in some areas, Northland District Health Board acting chief executive Ian McKenzie said.

The redeveloped hospital would include an acute services building – including an emergency department, acute assessment, intensive care, coronary care, radiology, a theatre suite, new inpatient beds, a new children's health unit and a whānau house.

But a ward tower and new surgical ward block, to replace the 66-year-old current block, were also needed and these are not included in the $572m, McKenzie said.

“Officials are well aware of this and we are still aiming and planning to have the acute services block and the ward tower built together.”

The business case would determine the total funding package and any staging required, with design work expected to start later this year, he said.

Building work was expected to start in 2025, employing up to 500 people.

The first stage of the new hospital was expected to open in 2031.