Covid-19: 17 Southern deaths in past week, record numbers in Southland Hospital

A total of 57 deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported in Southland and Otago since the start of the pandemic.

There are a record 19 patients with Covid-19 in Southland Hospital, and the hospital cannot transfer any of them because of “capacity issues” across the system.

The Southern District Health Board has also reached another record number of deaths in people with Covid-19 with 17 reported in the past week.

The Ministry of Health reported two further Covid-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll in the Southern District Health Board catchment to 57 – up from 40 last Friday, with 37 reported in the past three weeks.

The ministry also reported 591 new community cases on Friday with 38 patients in Southern hospitals – up from 25 on Thursday.

On Monday, the Southern DHB closed the medical, surgical and rehabilitation wards at Southland Hospital after multiple Covid-19 exposure events during a 24-hour period.

Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said the wards would remain closed to visitors to protect vulnerable patients.

During the past six weeks, Southland Hospital had transferred 15 patients to Dunedin Hospital to keep Covid-19 beds open and allow patient flow to continue, he said.

“We have not been able to transfer patients for the last 48 hours due to capacity issues that exist across the district,” Donlevy said.

There were also 17 patients with Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital on Friday, along with one in Lakes and one in Clutha.

Southern DHB Covid-19 lead Dr Hywel Lloyd said the district had passed its peak in cases among the elderly in most of the district.

"This is more marked for Invercargill and Southland, while Dunedin rates remain high for 65-years-and-over with only a slight turn downward," he said.

Cases among over 65s in the Queentown Lakes District are still rising, he said.

Hospitalisations for respirtatory infection illnesses are expected to climb going into August and September with increasing cases of influenza cases over the winter months, Lloyd said.

“Deaths from all respiratory-related infections including influenza and Covid-19 are expected to rise as we move through winter,” he said.

STUFF Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

However, Lloyd hoped Covid-19 hospitalisations would start to decrease during the next three to four weeks.

Of the 4411 active cases in Southland and Otago at midnight Thursday, 692 were in Invercargill, 133 were in the Gore District, 298 were in the Southland District, 299 were in Central Otago, 202 were in Clutha, 1973 were in Dunedin, 567 were in Queenstown-Lakes, and 241 were in Waitaki.

Nationally, the ministry announced 7800 new community cases on Friday with 401 hospitalisations and 14 patients with Covid-19 in ICU.

It also reported 17 deaths in the Auckland region, the Wellington region, Northland, Canterbury, the Southern region, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Mid Central, Hawke’s Bay, and Nelson Marlborough.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The Ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.