Striking hospital workers: What are they paid, what's on offer and what do they want?

Community dental assistant Dana Hobbes went on strike on Monday May 16. She is one of 10,000 hospital based workers who are in a dispute with the Government over a new pay deal.

The lowest pay rates of hospital workers are less than the minimum wage

The highest possible salary, for psychologists, is $125, 873

Most salary bands haven’t increased since November 2019

Fed-up essential health workers walked off the job in a 24-hour strike last week and are considering doing it again on July 1.

Hundreds of appointments and procedures were cancelled as the group of 10,000 health workers took to picket lines.

The group, which includes about 75 different occupations – say they are not paid enough, and deserve to be better treated.

Since October 2020 when the current agreement expired they have been negotiating with their employers – the 20 District Health Boards (DHBs).

But it hasn’t gone well.

So, what are these workers paid, and what’s on offer?

Pay

There are about 40 different salary scales for the workers covered by the agreement including sterile technicians, dental assistants, social workers, drug and alcohol counsellors, physiotherapists, and medical laboratory scientists.

Each salary scale has progression steps – between 4-18 – depending on qualifications and experience.

Advancement up the scale is automatic and annual for the first few steps, but becomes dependent on merit at a certain point, in most cases.

Allied Health Workers march through central Christchurch as part of protest action over pay on May 16.

Sterile supply technicians are the lowest paid under the collective and currently start at $39,908​, through to $65,050​.

For these workers the first two steps ($39,908 and $42,151) have been overtaken by the minimum wage, which was increased to $21.20 per hour, or $44,096 as a salary in March.

This means the starting wage is the third step in the scale – $45,668.

Health and clinical support workers and Hauora Māori workers with a three-year degree or approved cultural qualification start at $51,275​, through to $83,066​.

Allied and public health workers including physiotherapists, psychotherapists, social workers and dental health therapists start at $52,813​, through to $112,171​ at the highest step.

Allied health workers protest in Blenheim as part of a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The highest salary scale, under the collective, is for psychologists who start at $70,925​, through to $125,873​.

The salary scales were last adjusted in November 2019 and August 2020.

The offer

The DHBs say their offer on May 13, which was revealed by the Minister of Health this week, would increase most salary scales by $5700 and each worker would receive a $2500 lump sum payment.

It’s unclear if the offer would apply to those earning over $100,000.

The worker’s union, the Public Service Association (PSA) says $1200 of the $2500 “lump sum” was to be paid in lieu of back pay for the increased rates.

Under the offer, the salary scale for sterile supply technicians would start at $51,368 – a 12.4% jump, through to a top salary of $70,750​ – a 8.7%​ increase on the current top rate.

Health and clinical support workers and Hauora Māori workers with a three-year degree or approved cultural qualification would start at $56,975​ , an increase of 11.1%​, through to $88,766, an increase of 6.8%.

Raewyn Love is a hospital dental assistant in Christchurch and says she can't afford her own dental care. Love is among 10,000 hospital workers who went on strike this week over a protracted pay negotiation.

Allied and public health workers would start at $58,513​ – a 10.7% increase, through to $117,871​ – up 5%.

Psychologists would start at $76,625​ – an 8%​ jump. Their top salary would increase to $131,573​, a 4.5%​ increase.

What do they want?

The union says according to its calculations an increase by around $9000 to all salary scales was needed to account for inflation, and the rising cost of living over the period since the current agreement expired, and taking into account future rises.

Statistics NZ said inflation increased between September 2020 and March 2022 by 8.35%.

Christchurch dental assistant Dana Hobbes at the allied health workers strike on May 16. Workers are considering further industrial action, with no sign of a pay settlement.

Applied to the sterile supply technicians, this would increase their starting salary to $54,668​ ($45,668 plus $9000), an increase of 19.7%​. Their top salary would increase to $74,050, a rise of 13.8%.

For health and clinical support workers and Hauora Māori workers with a three-year degree or approved cultural qualification this would take their starting salary to $51,275​, through to $83,066​.

Allied health and public health workers would start at $61,813​ – a 17%​ increase, through to $121,171​ – up 8%.

Psychologists would start at $79,925 – a 12.6% jump. Their top salary would increase to $134,873​, a 7.1%​ increase.