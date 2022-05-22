Cancer Control Agency to standardise bowel cancer reporting

Steph Rossiter, right, with her mum Helen Hannah in Riverton before Helen died. Rossiter will be walking 115kms – the equivalent of Riversdale to Riverton – to honour her mum.

Te Aho o Te Kahu is standardising bowel cancer reporting throughout New Zealand so leaders can make informed clinical and equity decisions.

A Southland woman is walking 115km to raise funds for Bowel Cancer New Zealand and honour her mum.

It took just 10 months for a Southland family’s lives to change forever.

That’s the time Steph Rossiter had with her mum between her diagnosis and when she became one of the 100 Kiwis who die of bowel cancer in New Zealand each month.

“Once we found out what mum had, we realise it was quite common,” Rossiter said.

Next month, Rossiter will join others impacted by the disease for Bowel Cancer New Zealand’s Move Your Butt campaign to honour her mum and raise funds for the organisation that helped her family navigate their cancer journey.

READ MORE:

* Proposal for major cancer centre sidelined by health authorities

* Dying cancer patients say they are waiting too long for diagnosis, treatments

* Half of cancers potentially preventable, but Govt investment needed – report

* Covid-19: Cancer diagnoses dipped during August level 4 lockdown



Data delays mean the Ministry of Health can only provide information from 2019, when it recorded 3417 new colorectal cancer diagnoses.

Bowel Cancer NZ estimates that more than 1200 of those people have or will die from the disease.

Survival rates depend on how early the cancer is detected and treated, but health officials have admitted they do not have accurate data on how many diagnositic referrals are being turned down; while advocates like Melissa Vining have called the inconsistency of monitoring across district health boards “distressing”.

This means it sometimes do not have enough information to make decisions about resources and improvements.

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, is working to change this.

Chief executive Diana Sarfati said a group of gastrointestinal clinicians and experts would be developing data standards in the second half of 2022.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Te Aho o Te Kahu, Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati says quality national information will better inform equity focused improvements for cancer care in New Zealand. [File photo]

The work will form part of the agency’s efforts to create Health Information Standards Organisation endorsed data for all cancers.

“Te Aho o Te Kahu is committed to working in partnership with the sector to improve the timeliness, relevance, shareability, accessibility and security of cancer information in Aotearoa,” Sarfati said.

"It is critical our laboratory systems collect, report and share the data needed for timely clinical decision-making.”

The agency released an updated Bowel Cancer Monitoring Report earlier this year, which makes more than 20 recommendations for the agency and DHBs, including standardising monitoring.

The Ministry of Health said it was tackling high bowel cancer rates through the National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP), which it had been rolling out since July 2017.

NBSP clinical lead Dr Susan Parry said the programme had detected cancer in 1400 people and removed polyps (growths in the bowel) from hundreds more since then.

David Unwin/Stuff National Bowel Cancer Screening Programme clinical lead Dr Susan Parry says Kiwis should know that, for those eligible, participating in the free screening programme, via a simple home test, could save their lives.

“A range of workforce and other initiatives are also under way to help improve access to timely colonoscopy for people with symptoms of bowel cancer,” she said.

Steph Rossiter encourages anyone showing symptoms like rectal bleeding, a change in bowel habits, anaemia, abdominal pain, lumps, or unexplained weight loss and tiredness to get themselves checked out.

Her mum had put her symptoms off as haemorrhoids and her bowel screening results had come back negative.

Her cancer was eventually detected through a colonoscopy in November 2020, but a rare mutation made it aggressive and by mid-September 2021, she lost her fight, Rossiter.

Through this time, the family were able to connect with other families through Bowel Cancer NZ, speak to a nurse about what to expect and find resources for living with a stoma bag.

In June, Rossiter will be walking the equivalent of Riversdale to Riverton – her mum’s favourite place – to raise funds for the foundation.