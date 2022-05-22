Covid-19: 863 Southern weekend cases, 2 deaths

The Southern DHB is asking patients awaiting surgery to contact their surgical teams right away if they become infected with Covid-19.

Two more people have died with Covid-19 in Southland and Otago during the weekend while 863 new community cases were reported.

The Ministry of Health reported one death and 519 cases in the Southern District Health Board catchment on Saturday, along with one death and 344 cases on Sunday.

Hospitalisations have remained somewhat steady during the weekend with 36 patients with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals on Saturday and 37 on Sunday.

The Southern DHB is asking patients to “please get in contact with your surgical team right away” if they contract the virus while waiting for surgery.

“There is evidence that Covid-19 infection near the time of an operation can increase complications such as pneumonia and blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolus),” the DHB reported.

Surgical teams must take this into account when balancing the risk of delaying the surgery with the risk of complications that could arise because of a Covid-19 infection, a spokesperson said.

On Friday, Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said the hospital was unable to transfer patients as it had done over the past six weeks, because of “capacity issues” throughout the district.

There were a record 19 patients with Covid-19 in Southland Hospital going into the weekend.

Medical, surgical and rehabilitation wards have been closed to visitors since Monday after multiple exposure events.

Of the 4411 active cases in Southland and Otago at midnight Thursday, 692 were in Invercargill, 133 were in the Gore District, 298 were in the Southland District, 299 were in Central Otago, 202 were in Clutha, 1973 were in Dunedin, 567 were in Queenstown-Lakes, and 241 were in Waitaki.

Nationally, 4990 community cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday with 379 people in hospital and nine patients in ICU.

The ministry reported 10 deaths in the Auckland region, Waikato, Lakes, MidCentral, Canterbury, and Southern.