Dental assistant will get $3 more an hour under new allied health workers offer

Community dental assistant Dana Hobbes went on strike on Monday May 16. She is one of 10,000 hospital based workers who are in a dispute with the Government over a new pay deal.

Dental assistant Raewyn Love says a new pay offer for allied health workers will mean an increase of about three dollars an hour and will help her “bring more to the table”.

“It is going to make me feel like I am doing more than just subsisting.”

Love was on step 5 of the salary scale for dental assistants and earned $52,693 or $25.50 an hour.

Under the new offer she will move to $58,914 or $28 an hour – a 10.7 per cent increase. Under the agreement, progression to the next salary step will be automatic, rather than based on merit, with the highest step possible being $62,154.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Raewyn Love is a hospital dental assistant in Christchurch and is paid so poorly she can’t afford her own dental care.

The very lowest paid health workers among 10,000 hospital workers represented in a collective pay agreement will get a 17 per cent increase under a new offer by health board employers.

Some workers, including sterile supply technicians, newborn hearing screeners, trainee medical laboratory technicians, health and dental assistants, and level one hauora Māori workers, received the minimum wage – $44, 096 – on the existing agreement which expired in October 2020.

Under the new offer the lowest step in the salary scale for sterile supply technicians will increase to $53,431.

Those on the highest salaries, such as psychologists and scientists, will get a 5 per cent increase.

After 19 months of negotiations, facilitation by the Employment Relations Authority and two weeks of industrial action including a 24-hour strike on May 16, the health boards made the offer at midday on Tuesday – the same time a second ballot to strike closed.

Members had strongly supported further industrial action but the strike was called off.

The Public Service Association (PSA), which is representing the workforce, is recommending members accept the new offer.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Medical laboratory scientist Andrea Baker at the allied health workers strike in Christchurch on May 16.

The offer increased all salaries by $2800 from November 1, 2021, and another $2900 from March 7, 2022.

A lump sum payment of $1200 would also be paid in lieu of further backdating.

The PSA and the health boards also signed a memorandum of understanding on a pay equity claim which is under way, including an interim pay adjustment, a further lump sum payment in recognition of the delay in settlement, and a deadline to complete the process of no later than April 29, 2023.

Members will have until June 28 to vote on the offer.

For Love, a single mother of two, and new grandmother, the increased pay would help her better provide for her family, she said.

She was not sure if it would be enough for her to afford regular dental care.

Her priority would be contributing towards the cost of her daughter’s braces, and paying off a small loan she took out to pay for her daughter’s school laptop and a new washing machine.

“It is good to feel like I am not just stagnating, that I can move forward and carry on, and not opt out of things I enjoy doing.”

She said the allied workforce were compassionate people who cared about others.

“But sometimes the people who care about others need to think about refilling their own tanks to keep going and do a good job.

“At the end of the day I have to live, and I have to have something to live on, I can’t live on air alone and just my own determination and want to contribute to society.”

Love said while she was extremely happy about the offer, the battle to get it had left a bitter taste.

“It has certainly knocked a lot of people’s confidence in both [the health boards and the Government] and has made people reconsider who they vote for.”

PSA organiser Will Matthews said the outcome was a testament to the perseverance of “severely overstretched health workers”.

“The collective power of union action certainly sharpens the minds of employers.”

He said the offer would mean all allied health workers – who are from 75 different professions – would be paid above the living wage, and could earn more in the health sector than at KFC.