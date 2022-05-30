Southland and Otago has highest MDMA use per capita for 2021

Patrick Gower investigates New Zealand's methamphetamine epidemic in Patrick Gower: On P. (Video first published in May 2021)

Wastewater testing shows Southland and Otago had the highest MDMA use per capita for 2021.

Invercargill Crown Solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas says violence is increasing in the city, and she’s noticing more teenagers in court for crimes done to pay for meth.

An estimated 405 grams of MDMA was used on average each week in the southern police district for the last three months of 2021, the wastewater results say.

Four grams of cocaine and 253g of methamphetamine was used in the same period.

Thomas, who has been a prosecutor for more than 25 years in the south, said she could not specifically tie gang presence in Southland directly to meth, but there had been more serious violence in town.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Crown Solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas says is violence is increasing in Invercargill.

Police data shows a spike in Invercargill’s meth use from the middle of 2021.

Wastewater testing estimates 242 grams of meth was used in Invercargill on average each week of April, May and June 2021.

In the following three months, it jumped to 333g, then dropped to 253g.

Thomas believed more burglaries were being committed by teenagers to fund addictions.

Southland and Otago wastewater testing, Oct-Dec 2021

Invercargill: 81% meth, 19% MDMA

Queenstown: 23% meth, 75% MDMA, 2% cocaine

Green Island, Dunedin: 60% meth, 40% MDMA

Tahuna, Dunedin: 33% meth, 67% MDMA

There was a real issue with addiction services of all types, Thomas said, and there were very few beds available in residential meth programmes.

“It’s a bit bleak. It’s bleak.”

“If we stop the addiction, obviously, than a lot of those [criminal] things would hopefully fall away.”

It was very difficult to know how much debt was being racked-up because of meth in Southland, “but of course that’s where your gangs come in too”.

“My understanding of what can happen is, people will rack up large bills and that’s when you get your ‘heavies’ coming into town to recover those debts.”

123rf Wastewater testing shows Southland and Otago had the highest MDMA use per capita for 2021.

A bad meth addiction could rack up hundreds if not thousands of debt, Thomas said.

“I certainly know that there’s no reason for us to think that the meth scourge isn’t, hasn’t, already filtered its way into every socio-economic level,” Thomas said.

“There is no reason at all to think that the only people that are on meth and etcetera are living at the other end of the train tracks.”

Violent incidents that have happened in the city this year includes a homicide and at least three people have been shot in two separate events. It has yet to be determined if drugs are behind these incidents.