Woman left in bed for 15 hours after support workers fail to show up

Rebekah Smith waited hours for a support worker. Eventually, she called the CEO of Healthcare New Zealand for help.

Waiting for a support worker to get her out of bed, Rebekah Smith felt vulnerable.

Smith, who described herself as a “high-needs client”, is disabled and uses a wheelchair. Two or three times each day, HealthCare New Zealand support workers visit her, starting at 9am when they help her out of bed. They also help with housework, showering and food preparation.

However, last Friday morning, no one showed up, leaving Smith stuck in bed.

Again and again, she called HealthCare’s after hours line.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Alice Olynsma, a healthcare assistant at Ballarat Rest Home, says care and support workers deserve fair pay.

“I rang them and I rang them; there was no one available.”

Local support workers were either booked with other clients, or they were on leave, Smith was told. “They said, ‘we’re working on it’.”

Her call logs showed she made nine calls in total, spending 38 minutes on the phone.

Finally, in desperation, Smith rang HealthCare managing director Josephine Gagan, who quickly organised help.

However, by the time a support worker arrived, Smith had been in bed for 15 hours.

“I felt vulnerable, and unheard.”

Smith lays no blame on her support workers: the five or so on her team are like family, she said.

However, with numbers cut from an original team of around eight, they’re overloaded, and some aren’t coping, she said.

“They’ll work for 14 days straight. They don’t get toilet stops, meal stops, they work 12-hour days.”

This meant a health and safety risk for Smith, and other vulnerable clients, she said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Smith says care standards have plummeted after last year's Healthcare NZ restructure.

The problems began after Healthcare New Zealand restructured last year, axing 59 jobs, Smith said. It was the second restructure in two years: in early 2020, 100 regional and administrative and co-ordinator jobs were cut, replaced with call centres in Auckland and Dunedin.

Smith, along with others, complained to the company.

“I got in touch, I said, ‘this is what’s going to happen’.”

Losing Nelson’s local co-ordinator means when Smith needs help, she calls a national number. Sometimes, she is left waiting for 45 minutes for someone to answer, or calls drop off altogether.

The nationalisation of the service has also left Nelson without a registered nurse: Now, when Smith needs help, she has to call the helpline, or an ambulance, she said.

NZ Health Group managing director Josephine Gagan said she was “deeply sorry” about the incident, which happened when a support worker couldn’t fulfil their shift.

“ ... There was a delay in responding to the client, and it took four hours for an alternative carer,” Gagan said.

She had contacted Smith to apologise, she said.

Gagan did not refer to the company changes that Smith and other clients raised as concerns. However, she cited the “significant shortage” of support workers.

“... There may be a small number of people in some areas, especially regional and rural areas who have not received the level of support that our team strives to deliver every day, and we apologise for this.”