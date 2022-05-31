Will Christchurch lose its only primary birthing unit?

Midwives and women expecting to deliver their baby at Christchurch’s only primary birthing unit will find out if it will close on Tuesday.

Hospital midwives union MERAS said about 20 members who work at St George’s maternity ward were anxious to know the outcome of a proposal first presented to them in mid-March.

MERAS co-leader Jill Ovens said at least two St George’s midwives had resigned because of the uncertainty.

She said the union would be briefed on the hospital’s decision at 10am on Tuesday, ahead of a staff meeting in the afternoon.

Supplied Gemma McCaw, pictured after having her daughter at St George's Maternity Hospital.

The private hospital is contracted by the Canterbury health board to provide hundreds of publicly-funded deliveries and postnatal services every year, including care for women who transfer from Christchurch Women’s Hospital after giving birth.

St George’s management told maternity staff on March 16 that permanent closure was among the options being considered because of staffing difficulties.

The news prompted a swift public outcry, with a petition to “save St George’s” gaining more than 30,000 signatures and support from Gemma and Richie McCaw.

About 150 midwives and supporters presented the petition to St George’s chief executive Blair Roxborough in the hospital's car park on April 13.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Midwives deliver a petition to save St George's Hospital primary birthing unit from potential closure to Blair Roxborough, the hopsital’s chief executive.

Roxborough wrote to the Canterbury health board in October, warning the facility expected to lose more than half of its maternity staff as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Documents released to Stuff show the Canterbury health board was not given any warning of the change proposal, with maternity director Norma Campbell learning of it from Christchurch Women’s Hospital staff the same day St George’s management made their presentation.

It is not clear if the health board has a contingency plan in the event St George’s Maternity closes.

Campbell said earlier this month she was confident maternity services would manage if St George’s closed.

Peter Meecham/Stuff St George’s Hospital in Merivale, Christchurch. A decision on a change proposal is expected on Tuesday.

“We have managed in the past when St George’s has closed temporarily, and if they decide to close permanently, we will make sure pregnant people and their whānau receive the care and support they need at this special time of their lives.”

A new birthing and post-natal facility in Rolleston, Oromairaki Maternity Unit, would open on Tuesday at the Toka Hāpai (Selwyn Health Hub). It will replace the Lincoln Maternity Hospital, which will close this week.

The new facility has the same number of birthing suites (two) as Lincoln, but four additional post-natal rooms – including two that could be converted into extra birthing rooms in the future.

Midwife Heidi Goebbells, from Rata Midwives, said in early April she had at least 12 or 13 clients who were due this year and wanted to give birth at St George’s.

She said expectant mothers with no health complications who did not want to travel outside the city would have to choose between Christchurch Women’s Hospital and a home birth, if St George’s closed.

New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy acknowledged workforce shortages had been a problem in the sector for several years, but said it had hit hospital maternity units much harder than primary birthing units.

“For primary birthing units in a main centre like Christchurch, they were generally not difficult to staff.”

Eddy said if St George’s closed, it would “severely restrict birthing options” to a home birth or Christchurch Women’s Hospital – which was already struggling to cope with high demand.