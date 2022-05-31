Councillor says St George's Maternity Hospital will stay open

Christchurch City councillor James Gough says St George’s Maternity Hospital will stay open.

The facility told staff in mid-March that it was considering options for a change in service, including permanent closure.

Stuff understands St George’s staff were to be briefed on the decision at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gough, a Canterbury health board member and councillor for Fendalton where St George’s is located, said he received a “heads up” the service would remain open from “a couple of reliable sources” and this had left him “elated”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sheena Ross, a midwife at Rata Midwives, helps deliver a petition to the bosses of St George's Hospital to fight against the primary birthing unit's potential closure.

The news of a possible closure took staff and the community by surprise and was followed with impassioned pleas to stay open – including a petition organised by Rata Midwives which gained over 30,000 signatures and the support of former Black Stick Gemma McCaw and husband, ex-All Black captain, Richie McCaw.

Supplied Gemma McCaw after having her daughter at St George's Maternity Hospital.

Gough spoke out publicly about the closure, and joined a rally to present the petition to St George’s chief executive Blair Roxborough.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning he said he was “expecting St George’s Maternity to stay OPEN”.

“I believe that it will be announced later today that St George’s will continue to provide its much needed and highly valued maternity care and post-natal service.

Permanent closure of the unit was an option being considered, but I understand that this will NOT be pursued.”

Gough thanked hospital midwives union MERAS, Rata Midwives, and “the tremendous number of supporters from the wider community” for the outcome – which has not been confirmed by St George’s Hospital.

“Crucially, thank you to St. George's Hospital and its CEO Blair Roxborough. I appreciate the immense challenges around staffing shortages, however you provide a spectacular service and the outcry against any proposed closure was a testament to all you do. Long may it continue.”

St George’s Hospital have been approached for comment.