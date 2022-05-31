Mums-to-be relieved Christchurch will keep primary birthing unit for now

Phoebe Leyten is expecting her first baby in September, so to hear Christchurch’s only primary birthing unit would still be open for business was a big relief.

“Birth is a time in someone’s life where choice is incredibly important.”

St George’s Maternity Hospital, which has a contract to provide primary birthing services and post-natal care with the Canterbury health board, announced it would stay open until the end of its current contract, in June 2023.

This follows a review of its services which considered closing the maternity unit due to staff shortages, St George’s Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough said on Tuesday.

“St George’s Hospital will endeavour to maintain safe maternity services for the duration of the existing contract with the Canterbury District Health Board.”

Leyten, 32, who lives in central Christchurch, said she chose St George’s as she and her partner had heard many “beautiful” stories about the high quality of care at the unit for women who did not need the higher level of medical care provided at Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch mum to be Phoebe Leyten, is looking forward to being able to give birth at St Georges Hospital. She is due in late September.

“I feel really relieved, not only for us but for all the other women, folk and whānau, who are hoping to give birth at St George’s.”

The Hillmorton Highschool sign language interpreter said she had considered a new birthing unit in Rolleston, as a “plan B” but said the longer distance from Christchurch Women’s Hospital made it a less comfortable choice.

Oromairaki Maternity Unit in Rolleston opened on Tuesday and replaces Lincoln Maternity Hospital, which closes this week.

Peter Meecham/Stuff St George’s Hospital in Merivale, Christchurch – the maternity unit will stay open until mid-2023.

“We’re fortunate to have access to a vehicle, for some people who live in the city, going to Rolleston would not be an easy choice.”

Leyton said she wanted to keep Christchurch Women’s Hospital free for those women and babies with higher medical needs.

“The more choice we have, the better the outcomes for all involved, and that includes women, babies and all those working in the health sector.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A post-natal room at the Oramairaki Birthing Unit in Rolleston which opened on Tuesday.

Roxborough warned birthing services might still need to be scaled back if staffing shortages weren’t resolved.

“While we will remain open for the next year, we still have to overcome the staffing challenges that led to the review.

I want to be very clear, that unless this staffing shortage is resolved in order to maintain safe maternity services, we will still have to further scale back birthing at St George’s, whilst retaining a post-natal service for mother, baby, and whānau.”

Roxborough said a national shortage of midwives remained, and the hospital appreciated suggestions from maternity staff and Midwives Union MERAS.

“We are once again advertising for midwives.”

He said a central city primary birthing unit operated by the Canterbury health board was due to open in June 2023.

“We continue to discuss the future of our maternity services contract - beyond June 2023 - with the Canterbury DHB.”

New Zealand College of Midwives advisor Jacqui Anderson said the decision provided a “temporary relief” for women and midwives in the region.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sheena Ross, a midwife at Rata Midwives, helps deliver a petition to the bosses of St George's Hospital to fight against the primary birthing unit's potential closure.

She said the new central city primary birthing unit was never meant as a replacement for St George’s, and continued support for adequate provision of the service would be needed.

“We are very pleased with the decision today however it’s troubling we are continuing to see that those in the health system with decision-making power, clearly disregard women as mothers, women as midwives and what is best for wāhine and whanau, long-term,” she says.

Rata Midwives spokeswoman Sheena Ross said the decision was pleasing, but they won’t give up fighting for women and babies.

“We are the largest city in the South Island and the second largest in New Zealand population-wise, and we need maternity choices and services that reflect that.”