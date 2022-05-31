Dunedin doctor who had affair with much younger patient can now be named

A Dunedin doctor who had an affair with a patient can now be named as Paul Charles Bennett.

A Dunedin doctor has lost his legal fight to keep his name suppressed after an affair with a patient, 33 years his junior.

Paul Charles Bennett took the professional conduct committee of the Medical Council of New Zealand to the High Court of Dunedin in March, after the statutory body sought to cancel his registration.

That decision, released on Tuesday, noted Bennett had practised as a general practitioner from 1980 until his retirement in May 2019. He previously owned Broadway Medical Centre in Dunedin.

Bennett’s 49-year career was tainted when the committee laid a charge of professional misconduct against him in 2020.

Bennett subsequently admitted an amended charge and also admitted that his conduct amounted to professional misconduct in that it was likely to bring discredit to the profession.

That charge related to Bennett entering into an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient – known only as Ms E – between April 2016 and June 2018.

The court heard that the woman, who first saw the doctor at the age of 18, was 33 years his junior.

Their relationship later overlapped, with Bennett providing her medical care between February 2016 and October 2018.

In a February 2021 decision, the tribunal made orders including for the immediate cancellation of his registration, a censure, the imposition of a number of conditions should he recommence clinical practice, a payment of $30,000 towards costs, and permanent suppression of Ms E’s name and identifying details.

It also refused Bennett’s application for suppression of his name.

Bennett appealed against the cancellation order, the directions condition, and the suppression refusal.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff In her victim impact statement, Ms E said her relationship with Bennett left her “second-guessing men who are in power”.

The court was told that the doctor and patient had a shared interest in a hobby, with the pair becoming close in 2016.

In March of that year, Ms E transferred to another doctor at the clinic, but when that doctor was unavailable she continued to see Bennett, who would also write prescriptions for her and her children.

By April 2016, their relationship had turned sexual. In total, she saw Bennett nine times at the practice during their relationship.

One of those times, in July 2017, involved Bennett prescribing Ms E an opiate (fentanyl), the tribunal noted.

Their relationship was disclosed to another doctor, and Ms E was advised to transfer to another GP.

The pair’s intimate relationship stopped by about June 2018, but they continued to contact each other. Meanwhile, their relationship was reported to the Medical Council in September 2018.

Bennett late wrote to the Medical Council, saying he and Ms E “have not engaged in any sexual conduct’’.

But on 14 March 2019, he stated that his denial was untrue.

At his 2021 hearing, the tribunal found it was satisfied Bennett’s conduct amounted to professional misconduct.

‘’I feel like he has lied and drawn the process out,’’ Ms E said in her victim impact statement concerning Bennett.

‘’In every realm of my life, I now find myself second-guessing men who are in power.

‘’This experience has been physically and emotionally stressful.’’

Justice Robert Osborne found the tribunal correctly assessed the seriousness of Bennett’s misconduct and, in cancelling his registration, imposed the appropriate penalty.

He also found the tribunal’s directions order was outside its powers and quashed those directions conditions but sent the decision back to the tribunal for reconsideration.

He refused the appeal over name suppression.

‘’There is nothing in the circumstances of this case that would have justified suppressing Dr Bennett’s name and identity,” he noted.