More patients than beds at Christchurch Hospital, as Covid causes havoc in Garden City

Christchurch Hospital is deferring surgery this week as sickness envelops the city.

Hospitals, schools and businesses are struggling under the weight of the Covid-19 wave that is enveloping Christchurch this week.

High levels of staff sickness coupled with high numbers of acutely unwell people are causing surgery, including cancer operations, to be deferred at Christchurch Hospital and leading to one school returning to online learning to ‘break the illness cycle’.

Has your surgery been deferred due to the pressures on hospitals? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Topping 112% occupancy on Tuesday, the hospital was also hit hard by staff absences with more than 170 employees off due to Covid-19.

In the past 24 hours, 380 people sought help from the emergency department (ED) with 30% needing to be admitted.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Canterbury DHB cut back on surgeries as staff infections surge

* Covid-19: Up to 200 nursing vacancies close Southern beds

* Hospitals cut back on surgeries as Auckland's Covid-19 cases rise



Chief of surgery Greg Robertson said the hospital was currently sitting at 112% occupancy, which meant they had more patients than resourced beds.

“So our focus is on increasing the flow of patients through our system.”

Robertson said reducing the amount of planned surgery was the only way the hospital could continue to provide safe care.

He apologised to those people whose surgery will have to be deferred this week.

“I know how disappointing and disruptive it is to hear that news.”

Once the acute demand for care had passed, the hospital would start rebooking those that have had surgery deferred. The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) was working with private hospitals across Canterbury to increase surgical capacity wherever possible, he said.

Senior responsible officer Becky Hickmott said the hospital has had an average of 200 staff off with Covid every day for “some weeks”.

She warned that flu was also circulating in the community and advised people to get their vaccinations, so they can help keep health services free for those that need urgent care.

On Tuesday, Canterbury recorded more than 1200 new cases of Covid-19, but Hickmott said the real number would be bigger.

“The demand for care is impacting general practice teams, our urgent care practices, hospitals and health centres.”

On Monday, CDHB clinical director Dr Mark Gilbert pleaded with the public to “keep the emergency department for emergencies only” after the winter flu season caused a spike in visits and waiting times.

“Over the weekend, we saw more than 700 people present at ED which led to long wait times for those with less serious illnesses and today is expected to remain busy into the evening.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch Boys High School will close on Friday after staff and student attendance reached the lowest point since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Meanwhile, some Christchurch schools have also been hit by staff shortages and low attendances due to the spread of Covid-19 through-out the city.

Christchurch Boys' High School would move to remote learning on Friday after staff and student attendance reached the lowest point since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In a message to parents and caregivers on Monday, acting headmaster Steve Fraser said the move aimed “to break the illness cycle” and “manage the pressure on staffing”.

Fraser said attendance had plummeted to 61%, the lowest point since the pandemic began.

Staff were also depleted with 15 teachers also absent.

He believed the trend would continue for the rest of the week.

Friday would now be classed as a ‘learning from home day’ but under 14s who needed supervision could go into school, while normal lessons resume on June 7, he said.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, said the seven-day isolation period for people who have tested positive was “playing havoc” across the business community in a tight labour market.

Watson said some manufacturers were having to look at reducing shift capacity and pulling people off the office floor to put them in a factory environment for a period of time.

STUFF Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Christine McIntosh and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu and RSV with health reporter Hannah Martin.

Glenn Hansen, group financial controller at Christchurch-based Vortex Engineering Group, said there had been "rolling illness" at his company since March, with many staff away.

“Most of our factories have one through Covid now, one factory had a 100% infection rate,” he said.

“We do projects internationally, and they don't care what's happening here, they put a delivery date on a contract, and we must do all that we can to meet that, or it can cost us up to 10% of the value of the project. So it's a big chunk of the profit.

“We had one factory in March where 50% of the staff were away, that was Covid-related, so production and revenue for the month was well down," he said.

“We knew there would be some disruption, but you can't predict the nature it will take.”

*CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said Christchurch Boys’ High School would be closed on Friday. The school will be open for under 14s who need supervision. Otherwise everyone else will be learning remotely. (Amended June 1, 9.44am).