E coli in drinking water affects 171 Nelson homes

Residents in Bishopdale and Springlea are being urged to boil water after E coli was detected.

E-coli has been detected in drinking water being delivered to 171 properties in Nelson.

On Tuesday night the Nelson City Council published a warning on its Facebook page that water quality results had “exceeded the requirements of the Drinking Water Standards for New Zealand for E coli”, with streets in Bishopdale and Springlea both returning high readings.

Residents are being warned to boil water for drinking, preparing food, cooking, making up infant formula, handwashing, and cleaning teeth for at least 24 hours.

Affected properties would be notified by a letter and would be advised when it was safe to stop boiling water.

The affected streets in Bishopdale are: Vista Drive, Bills Drive, Bishopdale Ave, Marie Place and Potteries Way.

The affected streets in Springlea are: Springlea Heights, Devenish Place, Komako Way, Koura Rd, Bristol Lane, and 40 Frenchay Place.

When the notice was lifted people were advised to run taps with cold water for five minutes and flush any appliances.

If you were away during the notice, run taps for 15 minutes to clear old water.

The results were “highly unexpected”, the council’s post said.

“The Nelson drinking water supply is treated at the Water Treatment Plant using ultra filtration membranes and the water reticulation is chlorinated for added protection.”

E coli can cause diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting.