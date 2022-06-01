Health board's last gasp to secure future of Hutt maternity and health services

The Hutt Valley District Health Board will vote on a motion urging those taking over the health system to commit to rebuilding suitable health services when the quake-prone Heretaunga building (right) closes.

The board that governs Hutt Hospital - at least for the next 28 days – is making a final bid to ensure local health and maternity services are not lost when an earthquake-prone building closes.

Health New Zealand replaces all district health boards (DHBs) on July 1 and will be tasked with decisions on the future of Hutt Hospital’s earthquake-prone Heretaunga building.

The DHB says it intends to make use of the private Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, with pressure mounting to secure the facility before the health boards are dissolved.

In a special public meeting on Thursday afternoon, the outgoing board will vote on a motion urging HNZ and the Ministry of Health to commit to rebuilding suitable health services on the site.

In a statement, Health NZ said the final, peer-reviewed report was expected in the next few days and “we will work with the Hutt Valley team on the next steps before any further decisions are made in relation to the Heretaunga Block”.

Chief executive for Hutt and Capital & Coast DHBs, Fionnagh​ Dougan, would not speculate on the future of health services in the Hutt Valley, but said equitable access to quality health care “remains a priority and focus both now, and following the transition to Health New Zealand”.

A second motion on Thursday’s agenda asks for swift relocation of services, specifically maternity care, which was tabled by board members Dr Richard Stein and Prue Lamason.

“We know that we're not going to be there next month and it will be someone else's responsibility,” Stein said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk

Stein and Lamason had urged executives to secure the nearby Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, which closed last year and is sitting empty.

“We have 28 days left. We want to make sure something is done definitively in those 28 days to secure that facility and to make sure there's the opportunity for pregnant women to have a primary birthing facility,” Stein said.

Chief medical officer for the Hutt Valley DHB, Dr John Tait, said the DHB was talking to Chloe Wright from the Wright Family Foundation, which owns the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, about using it.

“There are options that we are exploring with them for how we can use their facility in partnership with them to basically improve women’s and babies health in the community.”

Rosa Woods/STUFF Chief Medical officer Dr John Tait says the DHB intends to use the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre “for something" as services are relocated from the quake-prone main Hutt Hospital building. (File photo)

There was “willingness on both sides” for how the space could be used and the DHB was now looking at procurement, Tait said.

“It may be temporary, it may become something else, but we have to look at all our options. We will certainly be using that building for something.”

Stein said it was all very well to look at options, but the centre was really the only one. “There's only one facility that’s fit for purpose and it’s readily available, but it's not going to stay available.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The privately owned Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre closed last year. Some board members want maternity services secured at the centre before the DHB is dissolved. (File photo)

Chloe Wright would not confirm or deny if conversations had happened.

“When the time is right if anything is going to happen we'll write a joint statement, but there's nothing to say at this stage. I have other options that I may look at.”

Asked if she was going to Thursday’s board meeting, she said she hadn’t been invited.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ was in support of the unit being used for primary birthing, which was how it was designed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen is hosting a public meeting with Andrew Little later this month for an update on HUtt Hospital. (File photo)

"The need is for one in the Hutt, so it should be used as that."

Andersen was hosting a public meeting with Health Minister Andrew Little on June 23 for an update on Hutt Hospital.

A seismic report in March found the Heretaunga building met just 15% of the new building standard. It houses Hutt Hospital’s outpatients unit, maternity and post-natal services, radiology, burns unit, children’s ward, general surgery and gynaecology, and the medical ward.

In May, the board voted the building would need to close and patients shifted as soon as places were found for them to go.