It's going to get harder to get a GP appointment, doctors say

Waihopai Health Services director Dr Sier Vermunt says its becoming increasingly difficult for practices to stretch their budgets to take on new patients.

Many GPs have stopped taking on new patients and are booked out two weeks in advance.

Without pay parity and a funding increase, they’re warning they’ll have to cut services.

Doctors are asking government to come up with a better funding increase to keep general practice sustainable.

GPs throughout New Zealand are warning they’ll have to cut services.

Staff are already juggling a workload that’s jumped three times in the past 10 years and there’s no room in their budgets to hire more people.

On Wednesday, New Zealand’s general practice association GenPro said family doctors could no long guarantee access to care.

This comes in response to the Government’s offer on Wednesday of a 3% funding increase.

This actually meant a decrease in real terms, considering inflation levels of 6.9%, the association said in a statement.

The only way for them to offer care safely, is to cut services, doctors say.

Practices have adopted a “sinking lid” policy. They’re not opening their books again when patients leave.

In Invercargill, those who have managed to enrol with a practice are waiting up to two weeks for routine appointments – and doctors say this is the worst it’s ever been.

Waihōpai Health Services director Dr Sier Vermunt has been trying to recruit a GP for three years.

“There aren’t enough GPs around worldwide. Everyone’s competing and there’s not enough funding in general practice in New Zealand to compete,” he said.

LOUISA STEYL/STUFF Invercargill mother Sonia Heritage had to call her local MP to find a GP for her child when she arrived in the city in 2021. [Video first published in February, 2022]

GPs earn an average of 25% less than their DHB counterparts while primary care nurses are working under a 5.4% pay gap.

Practices are trying to match DHB salaries and have had to employ more nurses and admin staff to support GPs – all while trying to keep fees affordable for the average Kiwi.

“The [capitation rate funding] model is broken,” Vermunt said.

Covid-19 funding was hiding a lot of the cost pressures practices were facing, but he expected this to come to an end in the next six months.

“It’s getting to a crisis point.”

GenPro chairman Dr Tim Malloy said the association would was issuing legal advice to its members following an unsuccessful meeting with government representatives on Wednesday.

Supplied GenPro chairman Dr Tim Malloy is asking the Government to come back to the table with a genuine funding offer.

“If patient access to services is now compromised, it will be as a direct result of unsustainable funding from the Government, and this is happening at the same time as the whole health system is under pressure and encouraging more patients to go to their family doctor rather than ED at their local hospital,” he said.

When asked about the proposed funding increase, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was investing $86 million over four years to adjust the primary care funding formula.

This would help general practices that serve high-needs patients change their models of care and offer more appointments and extended hours in more accessible locations, the ministry spokesperson said.

There’s also a $102 million over three years to create multidisciplinary primary care teams – including physiotherapists, pharmacists and social workers – along with $32.418 million over two years for network integration.

Interim Health New Zealand and primary health organisations were in discussions about payments to address funding pressures on primary care, the spokesperson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Dr Samantha Murton says “there needs to be a solid investment in training more general practitioners and rural hospital doctors, so we can continue to provide complex medical care in the community, or it is the patients who will miss out.”

However, Vermunt said “they still haven’t looked at the model for GPs. At the end of the day, that’s where people get their primary care.”

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners welcomed the investment in building the allied health workforce, but said, in a statement, that without more GPs “there will be no ability to provide more consultations and longer opening hours, let alone train the new generation of general practitioners who are coming through our training programme”.

On Thursday, president Dr Samantha Murton called the funding offer "frustrating and dangerous”.

The current funding model based on 15-minute time allocations was outdated, she said.

“People deserve to be listened to, heard, and understood, and general practitioners need enough time to be able to complete their specialist work without worrying that they’re rushing or adding pressure of their delivery of excellent care.”