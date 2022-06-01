Christchurch GP: 'The whole system is in crisis'

A GP and owner of an after hours medical centre says Canterbury’s health crisis extends beyond Christchurch Hospital.

Christchurch Primary Health Organisation chair and Riccarton Clinic GP Angus Chambers said GPs were swamped with “very large respiratory presentations” as the flu and Covid-19 were circulating widely in the community.

“But we’ve got a whole system in crisis, the workforce is not enough to cater for the need...so, it’s not just respiratory.”

Christchurch Hospital has postponed 60 planned surgeries for Tuesday and Wednesday, including 15 for cancer patients, due to extremely high hospital admissions. Capacity was also affected by high levels of staff illness with an average of 200 staff off work each day for the past few weeks.

The region has 7464 active cases of Covid-19 and this year’s flu and RSV was circulating widely in the community.

The hospital issued a plea to the public on Monday not to come to ED unless they had a genuinely urgent medical need that could not be addressed elsewhere.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department has asked people not to come unless they have urgent, life-threatening illness or injury.

“Please get your flu jab and if your symptoms worsen, phone Healthline or your general practice team for advice first rather than heading straight to ED,” senior responsible officer for winter planning Becky Hickmott said.

Chambers said the Government was investing in reforming the health system, but “front line” health services needed the investment.

“I don’t think people can get appointments with their GPs that easily so when the Emergency Department says call your GP...that’s all very well but if you can’t get an appointment, it’s not going to help you much.”

Chambers said patients were waiting up to three and four hours at the after hours clinic because they couldn’t get an appointment with their regular GP.

He said staff were burnt out, stressed and succumbing to winter illness and Covid-19.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch GP Vanessa Weenink says more investment is needed in the primary sector to address the health system crisis.

“There is little capacity in General Practice so to say ‘just call your GP’, yes, it does make sense because they want to save themselves for emergencies, but equally, it’s a little bit blind to say it when there’s little capacity to deal with the situation.”

Papanui GP Vanessa Weenink said staff shortages meant fewer appointments were available in the primary sector.

She said this was reflected in longer waiting times for appointments. In Christchurch the average waiting time for a routine appointment was two to three weeks.

“...50% of practices in Christchurch are no longer taking new patients.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Turrall, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chair says the group is very concerned about the state of the health system.

Weenink also blamed a lack of funding for staffing across the health sector.

Mana Whenua ki Waitaha, a group representing Māori health interests in Canterbury, was extremely concerned about the state of the health system, chair Michelle Turrall said.

Those in the group often warned whānau “don’t step into the health system unless you have someone with you, to support you, and to be an advocate”.

“Because when you have a system that is buckling under the pressure the way it is, mistakes are going to be made and things are going to be missed.”

Turrall said the Canterbury health board had buckled under pressure from the Minister of Health to make cuts to its health expenditure, to the detriment of whānau.

“..they slashed the budget, it’s creating havoc for people, and Māori will always suffer the most when that happens, and now, [the Government] is going to wipe the debt.”

Turrall was referring to the Budget 2022 health spend, which included paying $550m off all district health board deficits.

“It’s a slap in the face to everybody who has worked very hard in some very tough times with the political nonsense that’s been going on with money and the allocation of money, while at the end of the day there are people at the end of this.”