Finally heard: Intersex Kiwis celebrate historic government healthcare funding

Rogena Sterling is a PhD Law student doing a thesis on intersex identity and international human rights law.

The Government is setting aside $2.5 million in healthcare funding for children and young people who are intersex. It’s a historic move, as Melanie Earley reports.

Intersex Kiwis are “cautiously optimistic” following news that the Government will fund dedicated research and healthcare.

In this year’s budget, $2.5 million was announced to train healthcare professionals in caring for young people who are intersex, meaning they don’t fit traditional definitions of male or female at birth.

It will also cover investment in peer support services, and information resources for intersex youths and their whānau.

Dr Rogena Sterling, an intersex advocate and researcher, says the intersex-focused funding is a “first around the world”.

“This is the result of many years of hard work of intersex advocates who have been pushing for change and support for so long.

“We have been on a working group with the [health] ministry over the last year preparing the pathway, so it was great to know through this work intersex voices were listened to.”

Mike Scott/Stuff Rogena Sterling says the funding announcement came after years of hard work from advocates.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says the new focus will take a “human rights-based approach”.

“This funding will help empower intersex children and young people, along with their whānau, to make informed decisions about medical interventions.”

Verrall says one of the main concerns when it came to intersex health care was “needless” surgeries that were performed on a person before they were old enough to choose for themselves.

“It’s important surgery is done with consent and not purely for the purposes of ‘normalising’ something that isn’t an issue.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ayesha Verrall says she feels “proud” she was able to help secure funding for the intersex initiative.

“This funding will help better protect the rights of intersex children and young people within the health system and prevent unnecessary medical interventions from occurring.”

Surgeries that modify the sex characteristics of people who are intersex can have lifelong physical and mental health effects, some of which Verrall says are irreversible.

“Children who are intersex have the right to live in a way they choose and to have their bodily autonomy respected within our health system.”

Jelly O’Shea from Intersex Trust Aotearoa New Zealand (ITANZ) says the announcement of the funding is a “moment to celebrate”.

“The direction and intention of this work shows us at Intersex Aotearoa that the Ministry of Health has listened to our recommendations, concerns, and aspirations.

“This process needs to be focused on de-medicalising intersex bodies. We also need to take these conversations out of healthcare settings and to educate society away from stigma and discrimination of intersex bodies.”

Verrall says it’s important for people to be able to go to their GP and have their needs met, and acknowledges a wider issue with doctors not knowing enough what it means to be intersex.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash Ayesha Verrall says historically, the medical community hasn’t supported people who are intersex.

“In the past, healthcare in our country hasn’t supported people who are intersex. I’m very proud to be able to put in place something practical that can help young intersex New Zealanders.

“Many people who are intersex are used to being unseen by the medical community and it’s time we right that wrong.”

ITANZ believes up to 2% of the country’s population could be intersex, although other estimates put the number between one in 5000 and one in 100. Many only find out when they go through puberty or are trying to conceive as an adult.

In some cases, babies who are intersex are subjected to surgery at birth to conform with male or female characteristics.

These surgeries can involve reshaping the genitals, or removing the testicles or uterus.

In 2021, Stuff reported on how many intersex adults in New Zealand had a distrust of the medical system due to their own experiences growing up.

O’Shea said at the time there was a lot of hurtful “secrecy and shame” around being intersex in New Zealand.

“Many people who are intersex ... have to move through life holding onto that ‘secret’. There’s a sense of violation.”

An additional $2.2 million will also be put towards gender-affirming care for people who are transgender, providing funding for up to eight primary health care providers around the country.