Mum who might not make it to 50 urges women to take symptoms seriously

Meet the mum who, despite some of the most devastating blows in life, still manages to focus on others.

A Christchurch mum says being diagnosed with ovarian cancer is heartbreaking, but finding out there was no screening for it is unacceptable.

“If I had a lump in my breast it would not have taken that long to get a diagnosis,” says Sarah Luxon, a 34-year-old who is still grieving the loss of a baby.

“It feels inequitable. I turned up to my smears, I checked my breasts. No-one tells you what to look out for with gynaecologic cancers.”

Luxon was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2021, after over a year and a “huge effort” to convince medical professionals to investigate her symptoms.

She initially allowed an array of digestive issues, such as bloating and unusual bowel movements, to go by unchecked, dismissing herself as overreacting.

“They were all things any woman probably has at any one time,” she said.

Even when she found a lump on her pelvis she tried to wait it out, thinking it was a hernia related to pregnancy.

When the fatigue increased, she went to the doctor. After several visits, she felt like she was being “a pain” but continued to advocate for herself.

“Something wasn’t right ... you know your body.”

She pushed harder to be referred for further testing. She requested a copy of her medical records, hoping to find answers.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Sarah Luxon with her family – husband Greg, and daughters Hazel, 7, and Willa, 2 – at home in Burwood, Christchurch.

“Whatever the report said, I was always told that the best option was what I had,” she said.

She found a record of a tumour on her ovary, picked up on a previous scan. “We passed it off at the time because I just went, ‘oh, I have polycystic ovarian syndrome, so of course my ovaries are large’.

She now had five to 15 years left to live, and did not want anyone else with a womb to end up in her position.

A Kiwi dies from ovarian cancer every 48 hours, and about 300 are diagnosed with the cancer each year. Statistically, it is uncommon.

“The problem is there isn’t enough research [on ovarian cancer] to know what drugs to give to people to stop the progression of the disease,” Luxon said.

“I’ve really struggled to get my head around sitting next to people in the chemo suite. Some of them go, ‘yup, I’ve got this, so I do this, then this, then I’m done’.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Luxon wants to have as much time with her daughters as possible.

“I’m going to be monitored for three months for the rest of my life and if I’m lucky, that’ll be 15 or more years. If I’m unlucky, it’ll be five years or less. That makes a big difference in the life of a child.”

In her blog, Joy in the Small Things, she discusses the “messiness” of life in a state of grief. Processing the emotions of having cancer while still grieving the loss of a child, despite the support of friends and whānau, was a lonely journey, she said.

Her infant daughter Mackenzie died in 2017 after only 13 days, due to a medical condition.

Supplied Luxon with baby Mackenzie, who died in 2017 at 13 days old.

“I never want anyone else to feel that way. I want somehow for the message to get out there, that I’m here and happy to talk.”

No longer working, she could spend time with her tamariki – 2-year-old Willa and 7-year-old Hazel, and a 19-year-old stepdaughter – who she could talk to about her illness.

“I’ve told her that I’ve got cancer ... but In terms of a prognosis, I don’t know how to explain this to a 7-year-old. The oncologist can’t even explain it to me.”