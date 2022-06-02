Future of Hutt Hospital unknown as seismic report still weeks away

The final report for the quake-prone Heretaunga building at Hutt Hospital is still weeks away.

The board, which ceases to exist in four weeks’ time, held an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon in the wake of a seismic report that ruled the hospital's main building met just 15% of the new building standard.

At the end of the spirited two-and-a-half hour public meeting, the board was united in its calls to keep health services local when an earthquake-prone hospital building closes, but deeply divided on whether maternity services should be shifted to a nearby birthing centre.

Board members fired countless questions at hospital executives, including what they should be telling residents stopping them in the streets.

Few answers were clear, with executives saying the final seismic report had not yet landed, and they could not control when that would happen.

Health New Zealand said on Wednesday the final seismic report was due in the next few days, but backpedalled on Thursday, stating it was “due in the next few weeks”.

Chief medical officer Dr John Tait was asked how long services would remain at the Heretaunga block, which houses outpatients and 25% of the region’s hospital beds: “The short answer is, we don’t know.”

“The emergency plans are in place if there was an earthquake and a crack appeared,” Tait said. “We do know it’s got to be done within seven years.”

Supplied Chief medical officer for Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards, John Tait says emergency plans are in place if an earthquake happens.

Questions were also raised on whether the DHB intended to shift maternity services to the mothballed Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre.

Tait did confirm the DHB was in talks with the Wright Family Foundation which owns the Te Awakairangi centre but nothing was guaranteed.

A motion brought by board members Dr Richard Stein and Prue Lamason to urgently secure the centre failed, with just Lamason and Stein in favour.

Stein begged board members to back the motion, telling them: “Please don't make a mistake... you’re not going to have another chance at this.”

123RF A motion to urgently secure a primary birthing centre nearby failed. (File photo)

More than 3000 people have signed a petition led by National MP based in Hutt South, Chris Bishop, calling for the DHB to shift maternity services to Te Awakairangi.

The board voted unanimously for a request that Health NZ and the Ministry of Health commit to rebuilding suitable services fit for the future on the same site.

Motions to swiftly relocate services, specifically maternity care, and return them to Hutt Valley after the rebuild, were carefully worded to outline the priority to keep services local and were agreed unanimously.

MP for Hutt South,​ Ginny Andersen​, said after the meeting the Government was committed to having a fully operational hospital in Hutt Valley. “I have personally gone to ministers and received that commitment.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MP for Hutt South Ginny Andersen says she has received commitments from ministers to keep health services in Hutt Valley.

Andersen was hosting a public meeting on June 23 where she would provide as much information as possible on what services would look like.

Executives were told lacklustre briefings and bad communication had left rumours swirling about the situation, and called for greater transparency over the building.